Sri Lankesisk/Asiatisk kock - Ceylon Catch
Sushi & Asian Hub AB / Kockjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla kockjobb i Skellefteå
2025-06-26
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sushi & Asian Hub AB i Skellefteå
About the Role:
Sushi & Asian Hub is expanding its concept in Skellefteå, and we are now looking for a versatile and experienced Asian chef with strong skills in Sri Lankan, Indian, and Chinese cooking. Our restaurant combines bold South Asian flavors with high-quality sushi in a modern, fast-casual setting.
The ideal candidate will play a key role in the kitchen and be responsible for preparing traditional dishes as well as training and guiding kitchen staff in authentic techniques and flavor profiles.
Key Responsibilities:
Prepare authentic dishes from Sri Lankan, Indian, and Chinese cuisine
Train and supervise new staff in recipes, cooking techniques, and kitchen standards
Collaborate with sushi chefs and street food cooks in a fast-paced environment
Contribute to menu development and maintaining flavor consistency
Ensure high kitchen hygiene and operational efficiency
We Are Looking For Someone Who:
Has proven experience as a chef in Sri Lankan, Indian, or Chinese cuisine
Is passionate about spices, traditional cooking, and cross-cultural flavors
Has a natural ability to teach and guide others in the kitchen
Speaks English (required); English, Tamil, Sinhala, or Hindi is a plus
Has legal permission to work and live in Sweden
Employment Details:
Full-time position (with possible probation period)
Salary: Based on experience and agreement
Location: Skellefteå
How to Apply:
Email your CV and a short introduction to: sushiasianhub@gmail.com
The idea as well as in authentic techniques and flavor profiles
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-26
E-post: sushiasianhub@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sushi & Asian Hub AB
(org.nr 559461-0668), https://www.sushiandasian.com/
Storgatan 8B (visa karta
)
934 31 KÅGE Jobbnummer
9406315