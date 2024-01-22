Sr UX designer
Phadia AB / Datajobb / Uppsala Visa alla datajobb i Uppsala
2024-01-22
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Phadia AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
This position is based in Uppsala, where Thermo Fisher develops, manufactures, and markets complete blood test systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma and autoimmune diseases. With 1,900 employees worldwide, and 1,000 in Sweden, we are the global leader in in-vitro allergy testing and the European leader in autoimmunity diagnostics.
Learn how our R&D professionals in Sweden are enjoying our innovative work atmosphere and the role they are playing in helping humankind: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW6AYxC4l10
The job
In this role, you will help our customers worldwide in their work to diagnose allergy and autoimmune diseases. You will contribute to world-class allergy solutions and work with innovative laboratory systems.
As a UX designer, you will work on the development of our Phadia instruments and software. This also involves UX aspects in the wider system, comprising areas such as packaging, labeling, manuals, training, and service.
You will be involved in the entire product life cycle, from designing new products to enhancing existing ones. Doing so, you will engage in activities from within the full UX-area such as user research, hardware and software design, and usability testing. You will collaborate with multi-functional teams, including developers, system engineers, marketing and other UX professionals.
We offer a challenging and diverse job where you can demonstrate your experience and grow within your expertise area in one of the world's largest life science companies.
What will you do?
To succeed in the role as UX designer you need experience from leading work and smaller projects related to development and UX. You can plan and conduct user tests as well as running workshops of different kind. The designs you propose are well thought out and based on design theory and best design practice. You can also effectively communicate design concepts and rationale to both technical and non-technical team members.
As we work in a heavily regulated industry, you need to be structured, meticulous and good at documenting your work as prescribed by the quality system
How will you get here?
Education
You have an academic degree in Human Computer Interaction, Interaction design, industrial design or another UX design related field, or equivalent and relevant experience.
Knowledge, Skills, Abilities
Experience from working in multi-functional teams with questions related to UX design.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to iterate on designs based on feedback from users and domain experts.
Knowledge in analyzing business and users need and how to specify them as product requirements.
Experience from writing and updating technical documentation related to usability.
You are a structured and organized teammate with good interpersonal skills.
Clear communicator both verbally and written in English.
Apply today!
Please apply via our career site with your application, including a cover letter, CV (in one document) in English. Please apply as soon as possible, the position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found.
Thermo Fisher Scientific is an EEO/Affirmative Action Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of sex, transgender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation or age on, or other non-disability related technical issues will not receive a response.
Thermo Fisher Scientific offers employment with an innovative, forward-thinking organization, and outstanding career and development prospects. We offer an exciting company culture that stands for integrity, intensity, involvement, and innovation! We believe it is not only the salary that matters when you decide to take up employment with us. We also offer a range of attractive benefits, together with a meaningful purpose and an exciting working environment where you can truly develop your potential. We offer competitive remuneration, annual incentive plan bonus, healthcare, and a range of employee benefits such as health benefits, flexible working hours, and a bonus scheme for all employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Phadia AB
(org.nr 556041-3204)
Rapsgatan 7 (visa karta
)
751 37 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Phadia AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Phadia AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8410119