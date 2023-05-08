Sr Marketing Specialist
NKT HV Cables AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Alingsås Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Alingsås
2023-05-08
, Ale
, Vårgårda
, Lerum
, Bollebygd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Alingsås
, Karlskrona
, Västerås
, Falun
eller i hela Sverige
About NKT
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
We are looking for a Marketing Specialist to play a vital part in our commercial success!
Increase sales and create awareness of our products and brand as a whole
The environment in our dynamic marketing department is creative and supportive, and you are encouraged to develop both the company and yourself. Your agenda as a Marketing Specialist is to develop and implement effective marketing programs that will boost the reputation and growth of the Accessories business line. You have a lot of space to manoeuvre and play a vital part in our commercial success through being responsible for the planning and execution of global marketing activities in close collaboration internal stakeholders. In more detail, your daily tasks includes...
* Increase sales and create awareness of our products and brand
* Define marketing activities in line with business line 'Accessories' and the Marketing vision and strategy
* Share information and involve sales and product management
* Create content to update and manage internal and external channels continuously
* Implement, execute and follow up on global marketing activities
* Steering of external providers (such as Marketing agencies)
* 20% of traveling to other sites
Translate data and research into actionable marketing plans
To be successful in this role, we believe that you are a strong communicator with a convincing personality and high dedication. Your colleagues would probably describe you as structured and detail-oriented in your way of working, and someone who delivers high quality results. Additionally, you have a good understanding of the different sales routes to market and experience in planning and leading marketing initiatives. With an extra eye for creativity you have a good feeling for design and layout, and are skilled when it comes to writing content for external communication and show excellent presentation skills. Furthermore, we believe that your experience includes..
* University degree within Marketing, Economics, Technology or an equivalent field
* Relevant internships and/or working experience applicable to the field
* Experience with product launches or integrated marketing campaigns in an international setting
* Basic commercial and technical understanding of complex products intended for professional use
* Fluent in English - preferably also German and/or Swedish
Contact and application
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Apply with CV and personal letter via the link below, at latest 4th of June, 2023.
Tests can occur in our recruitment processes and we work with an ongoing selection, meaning that the position can be filled before the last application date.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager , Jan Rosenau, VP Accessories Sales & Marketing, jan.rosenau@nkt.com
, or Sara Karlsson, HR Business Partner, sara.karlsson @nkt.com, +46 702 02 64 51.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
#LI-NKT
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3818-41571461". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Arbetsplats
NKT A/S Kontakt
Sara Karlsson +46 70 202 64 51 Jobbnummer
7748318