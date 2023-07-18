Sr. Investment Controller
About NKT
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Are you a dedicated and customer-oriented controller who would like to support a dynamic and growing business in the green transformation segment? Would you like being part of an engaged controlling team supporting a growing cable industry? If so, NKT may have the opportunity for you!
We are looking for a team player with high business focus
To support further growth in the successful cable business, we are looking for a Project controller investments to join our Finance team in Karlskrona. You will be part of the finance unit in Karlskrona, Sweden. The unit you will support is the world's most comprehensive supplier in their market.
Your responsibility:
You will be working as a business partner to project managers och cluster mangers for the investment projects. You will control the investment projects inc. budget, forecasts and analysis. You will also support investment program management in financial questions. This is an environment in which you can put your experience to work and develop your skills.
Qualifications:
* Bachelor's or master's degree in finance, economics or similar
* A few years' experience in business controlling
Excellent skills in English and Swedish is required as you will work in many different levels within the company. To succeed in this role, you have high level of drive combined with analytical skills. You can maintain the bigger view and not get too much caught into details.
Since you will be working very close to the project team you need to have high collaboration skills and be a person who likes to contribute to the team. We solve problems together and prestigeless helps each other in our daily work.
Contact and application
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Apply with CV and personal letter via the link below, at latest August 31, 2023. Selection will be made continuously.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager, Director - Head of Finance, HV Factory, Anna Ottosson, anna.ottosson@nkt.com
or +46 730 608 098 or HR Business Partner, Andreas Christenson, andreas.christenson@nkt.com
.
Note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 73 407 02 43
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Welcome with your application!
