Sr. Concept/Design Engineer
2023-10-12
Description of the assignment
This is an assignment at Exterior Systems. The team handles all exterior plastic parts, exterior lighting, glazing, mirrors and functional black trim, such as under body panels and absorbers.
The Client is offering a broad and flexible task where you should launch several components into hard tooling in combination of mitigate issues in previous physical build. The role is described as Sr Concept/ Design Engineer, and it is crucial that you have good knowledge in CATIA solid, surface and 3D-PMI. You will have to manage full releases in TCE/GBOM (The Coorporate's PLM - Education will be provided). You will work in close co-operation with other component owners and focus on generate concepts, finalize detail design and develop solutions for problems in vehicles.
With the Client you will work in a highly professional and skilled team in a challenging environment developing advanced solutions. Your personality and expertise should like both concept work, and maintenance to deliver a good product.
The work principles within the Exterior Systems team are flexibility and the possibility to use what you excel at together with a strong sense of co-operation; this meaning that you as part of a team will also support activities in other areas as well as you will get support on your area.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
Excellent CATIA and design skills, models and surfaces.
Plastic Design know-how is a must, especially in large exterior / interior plastics, such as bumper systems.
TCe skills
Launch Activities Know-how, i.e good understanding how to make updates with restrictions as already existing tool.
System knowledge, such as Pedestrian and Low speed crashes are considered as a good merit.
Personal attributes
Sense of responsibility
Strive for co-operation
Willingness to work with different cultures
Not uncomfortable with missing descriptions on how to do instead focus on how achieve
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
Competence requirements for: CAD (CATIA)
Solid Surface
Competence requirements for: Team Center Automotive
