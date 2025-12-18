Sr. Application Scientist
2025-12-18
Bio-Works is looking to further strengthen our strategic position in Life Science by adding a Sr. Application Scientist to our Application team. In this role you will work closely with Product Management and Applications Support teams to develop scientific content and applications that demonstrate product performance. If you are passionate about Life Science and chromatography - you might be who we are looking for! ABOUT THE ROLE In this role, you will develop and manage applications to validate Bio-Works' products, supporting both internal and external stakeholders. You will contribute significantly to our commercial efforts by providing scientific proof of our products' capabilities. In your day-to-day work you will, among other things:
Lead the development of chromatographic applications for customer support and product validation.
Support sales with scientific data and participate in customer meetings.
Provide technical support to customers and the sales organization.
Drive and manage application development projects.
Represent Bio-Works at conferences and scientific forums.
Oversee the management of laboratory equipment and ensure high standards of scientific integrity in all data produced.
Collaborate across internal teams (Development, Product Management, Marketing, Sales) and external stakeholders (customers, suppliers, scientific forums).
Train personnel and ensure ongoing development in your area of expertise.
REQUIRED AND DESIRED BACKGROUND
University degree equivalent to M.Sc. in relevant field.
Previous experience working with biologic materials and/or pharmaceuticals in application development.
Strong chromatography and purification expertise.
Documented experience with presenting data at scientific conferences.
Experience with HPLC is highly desirable.
Excellent interpersonal, oral, and written communication skills.
Fluent in English and conversational Swedish (additional languages are a plus).
To be successful in this role, you need strong self-leadership skills to manage both strategic and operational tasks while effectively handling multiple priorities. You should be a team player with excellent interpersonal skills, able to build relationships across departments. A curious mindset, initiative, and the ability to see failure as a learning opportunity are essential for success. WHAT DO WE OFFER? In addition to a fun role, you are offered the opportunity to enter an exciting company under development with cheerful and competent colleagues. We offer you flexibility in the role and you can work from home when your tasks allow it and adjust your working hours so that your life at home also flows smoothly. We have breakfast on Mondays, fika on Fridays and are also good at doing other things together - such as lunches, afterwork and other activities. We also have good benefits such as 30 days of vacation per year, ATF-hours (shortening of work hours) which we spread out over the year for some extra time off, wellness benefits, occupational pension, insurances and more. Bio-Works has a collective agreement according to IKEM. GOOD TO KNOW Start: According to agreement Form of employment: Permanent employment (6-month probation) Scope: Full-time 40h/week (100%) Location: Uppsala (Uppsala Business Park) APPLICATION We will review applications and conduct interviews on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Please note that the position may be filled before the application deadline. Last application date is 2026-01-16. We do not accept applications via e-mail. The position requires you to be a citizen in the EU/EEA/Switzerland region or to have the authority to work in Sweden without need for a work permit. ABOUT BIO-WORKS Bio-Works enables scientists to achieve their purification goals, from laboratory research to large scale bioprocess production. Our vision is a biotech industry that embraces, develops, and builds on new methods and novel ideas. WorkBeads, Bio-Works' next-generation, agarose-based products, are used to purify proteins, peptides, and other biomolecules, resulting in purer therapies and safer diagnostics. Through collaboration with customers and partners, we develop purification solutions that make important medicines available and accessible to everyone. Ersättning
