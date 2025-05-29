SQA Release Engineer at Oatly
2025-05-29
WHY OATLY?
Across the world people's consumption habits and diets are evolving to be more plant-based. Enter Oatly, the #1 oat based dairy alternative producer in the world with products spanning multiple categories. We're determined on being part of the discussion on the long-term future of the food and beverage industry. To keep this movement going, we need more brilliant minds to come work with us to keep the momentum going and the Oatly flowing.
Our sole purpose as a company is to make it easy for people to turn what they eat and drink into personal moments of healthy joy without recklessly taxing the planet's resources in the process. Sustainability, nutritional health and trust are at the heart of what we do. We are building a culture that constantly upgrades each other so we can upgrade the planet. This is a company that shows great respect and a fearless approach to make positive change. Does this feel exciting? Well, this is where you come in.
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO DO The purpose of this role is to ensure our Co-Manufactured products are released to the market with the right quality, everywhere, always. Your main task will be to release products in our ERP- and warehouse systems based on predefined requirements. In close collaboration with our external partners, you continuously improve the release processes. You'll help track and trace batches, coordinate complaints and dive into investigations when things go off track. It's all about keeping quality high and problems low!
Here's the main elements of the role: Review and approve analytical results and certificates of analysis of finished goods.
Handle block, release and scrap steps in ERP-system and warehouses.
Make products available for sales through ERP-systems and in warehouses.
Responsible to block andrelease externally produced finished goods.
Support investigations of deviations and complaints connected to Co-Manufactured products.
Close communication with internal stakeholders.
But, you know. These are just the things we can think of right now! This might be the job today, but tomorrow brings more change, so being light on your feet and willing to embrace the unknown is a verrrrrry big help. In this role, you will report into Global SQA Co-Man Managerand the location for this role is Malmö HQ. This next section is for all the bullet point lovers out there..
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO BRING TO THE TABLE You hold a degree in Food Science, Biology, Chemistryor bring equivalent experience from the food industry.
You've worked, if not in quality, then close to quality in the food industry, know your way around ERP-systems and can handle quality documentation with ease.
You stay structured in a fast-paced environmentand are alwaysready to keep things running smoothly when it matters most.
Other key competencies & experiences: Structured approach and communicative.
Solution oriented and service minded.
Handling release and traceability procedures. Basic knowledge of Food Safety.
Flair for working in ERP-systems (preferably D365).
English is a must.
WHO WE NEED YOU TO BE We think your oatsomeness is built upon the following qualities: You are passionate about food safety, quality and sustainability.
You are quality at heart with problem-solving skills essential for identifying things that are not working and taking proactive steps to fix/resolve it.
You work with a systematic approach through processes as well as understand and handle possible consequences of the process.
You are a self-starter who enjoys building from scratch and implementing quality processes, structures, and tools.
You are highly collaborative and understand that our success as a company depends on our ability to work together to find innovative solutions.
You are comfortable with ambiguity and chaos, energized by the challenge of building something lasting that benefits both the world and its people.
To be the perfect fit for Oatly, we believe you have a thirst for knowledge and are a result-driven person with high integrity.
You thrive with a hands-on approach, even in times of rapid change.
Your social competence allows you to work effectively both independently and collaboratively.
Finally,we hope that you share our values and have a great interest to carry out our mission in order to make the world a little bit better. Another bulleted list felt redundant, so we made this page talking about all the benefits we offer to sweeten the deal of working with us before you apply - if you're curious, check outthis fancy page right here!
YOUR APPLICATION Phew! Well done if you've got this far. We're glad we've still got your attention because we've got one last super important point to make. As you can probably tell, we're a norm-breaking company. For us, diversity and differences are an obvious asset. We know that amazing candidates can sometimes be put off applying for a job unless they can tick every box, and that makes us really sad. So please trust your gut and pop in your application if it's feeling right. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Last day of application: 11th of June.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
THE OATLY WAY Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives without recklessly taxing the planet's resources. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands, China, and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia.
Love Oatly XOXO
