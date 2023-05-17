Splunk Consultant
We are looking for a Splunk Consultants
Tasks
Create/Custom build Splunk applications and deploy using Splunk Deployment Server.
Test and deploy reporting solutions for various IT Operations Use Cases.
Requirement gathering for new Monitoring requests and data queries from Users.
Effectively communicate (i.e. status, issues, and escalations) to leadership and other various levels of the organization.
Create Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL) queries, Glass Tables, Reports and Dashboards in ITSI Service Monitoring or Splunk Core environment.
Monitoring - Should Inlcude Splunk Development Experience with Application Performance Monitoring
Response Monitoring
Integration with Standard ITSM tools
Ideal Candidate should have (but not limited to):
Worked on Setup Indexer, Search Head, Deployment Server, Heavy Forwarder and Universal forwarder.
Experience in implementation, configuration and tuning Splunk premium apps like Enterprise Security, ITSI and UBA
Standardized Splunk Forwarder Deployments, configurations and maintenance across a variety of UNIX and Windows platforms.
Troubleshot Splunk server and Forwarder problems and issues.
Designed and maintained production-quality Dashboards.
Expertise in Parsing, Indexing, Searching concepts Hot, Warm, Cold, Frozen bucketing. Expertise in using the commands like regex, to extract the fields from log files.
Expertise in Actuate Reporting, Development, Deployment, Management and Performance Tuning of Actuate Reports.
Strong Python scripting knowledge on Splunk, should be able to develop and troubleshoot Splunk Apps
Monitor the Splunk infrastructure for capacity planning and optimization & Support Splunk on Linux and Windows-based platforms. etc.
Ability to autonomously prioritize and successfully deliver across a portfolio of projects
Ability to drive conversations with the customer during troubleshooting
Good consulting skills with ability to manage client expectations
Self-motivation and passion for learning.
Experience in authoring security runbooks, policy, and best practice documentation
Ability to multitask while resolving customer issue
Knowledge of ITIL
Certifications (good to have):
Splunk Certified Power User
Splunk Certified Admin
Splunk Enterprise Certified Architect
