Specialist thai massage therapist

Hello, we are searching for a person with the right skills for this position as a Thai massage therapist. We are seeking someone who has graduated with a specialization in Thai massage or equivalent. For this role, it is important that you are able to work and corporate with others. And one of the most important skills required for this job is to be service-minded If this sounds interesting to you don't hesitate to send your CV or Personal letters. For more information contact workapplication9988@gmail.com