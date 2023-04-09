Specialist thai massage therapist

Sitthichot, Sawanraya / Hälsojobb / Knivsta
2023-04-09


Hello, we are searching for a person with the right skills for this position as a Thai massage therapist. We are seeking someone who has graduated with a specialization in Thai massage or equivalent.
For this role, it is important that you are able to work and corporate with others. And one of the most important skills required for this job is to be service-minded
If this sounds interesting to you don't hesitate to send your CV or Personal letters. For more information contact workapplication9988@gmail.com

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-09
E-post: workapplication9988@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sitthichot, Sawanraya
Forsbyvägen 26 (visa karta)
741 43  KNIVSTA

Arbetsplats
Sitthichot Sawanraya

Jobbnummer
7639336

