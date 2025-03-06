Specialist System Verification Engineer - Charging Function
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Specialist System Verification Engineer - Charging Function
As the electric vehicle market evolves rapidly, new opportunities are emerging in charging verification and development. At Volvo Group Electromobility, we are committed to leading the way by setting the benchmark for innovative and efficient charging verification processes, accelerating development beyond traditional automotive timelines. As a Charging Function Verification Engineer, you will play a key role in advancing cutting-edge technologies that shape the future of sustainable transport solutions, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Who you are
We are looking for a Specialist System Verification Engineer with a genuine interest in electromobility and verification. You thrive in a fast-paced, results-driven environment, where prioritizing tasks and achieving objectives come naturally. With great communication skills and a collaborative mindset, you continuously seek ways to improve processes and embrace innovation to drive success.
Requirements for this role:
A BSc or MSc in Mechatronics, Physics, Electrical Engineering, or a related discipline.
Leadership experience (e.g. project management, Product Owner, Scrum master or equivalent)
10 years experience and strong background in functional-, electronics-, or electromobility verification, where you have examples of how you have been driving and implementing improvements through teamwork.
Proficiency in working within vehicle-, lab-, and HIL environments where you understand the strengths of each test environment.
Hands-on experience with measurement tools (e.g., CANalyzer, analog measurement equipment).
Experience in functional safety
Deep understanding and experience within test automation processes
B driver's license, if you have a Truck license it is even better!
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Meriting
Knowledge and experience in charging standards (e.g. CCS, DIN, CHAdeMO, GB/T, NACS)
Knowledge and work experience within the electromobility field
The application process
An email confirmation will be sent as soon as you submit your application. After this, it is still possible to update your personal profile by logging into your account. The hiring team will review your application together with the hiring manager. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted with information about the following steps.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "18858-43223993". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Oriana Gracia +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
9207199