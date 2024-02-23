Specialist System Design Engineer
2024-02-23
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
The Position
As a System Design Engineer within the Business, Architecture, Services and Connectivity stream, you will be part of building a global platform utilized by the brands within Volvo Group. The development within this area is fast and rewarding!
This is Us
Within Service Platform System and Architecture, our main responsibility is to develop and maintain large solution level enablers for digital services. Our design teams are cross functional and include system architects, cybersecurity engineers, system engineers, verification architects as well as other ad-hoc members as required for the task at hand.
As an employer we value kindness and inclusiveness. We aim to build a work environment built on mutual trust.
This is What You Will Do
In this role, and together with other subject matter experts from around the company, you will lead the work to design, develop and deploy solutions built with emerging technologies. This is a team sport!
You will be responsible for reviewing input requirements and business cases, identifying possible technological solutions, analyzing, evaluating the options, and then anchoring the end solution with stakeholders around the company. You will work within an agile development environment as part of a large, collaborative team to achieve your goals. You will be responsible for the technical components of development plans aiming to bring new technology to the market. You will be required to communicate your vision and requirements clearly to implementing teams working in various disciplines.
This position is about communication, leadership, and collaboration. The ability to quickly grasp new concepts and translate knowledge from a technical to business audience and back, or between technical teams working in different areas, is most important.
This is You
You are both a leader and a pedagogue. You find yourself driving initiatives and projects forward due to a passion for technology. Mentors comment on your energy and enthusiasm and less experienced colleagues come to you for help and advice, which you are happy to give.
You enjoy analyzing and solving complex problems, and then translating your findings for different stakeholders who may not have technical backgrounds.
We are looking for a person capable of leading the development of systems involving Android based components located on automotive Ethernet buses. You must be able to lead and direct software engineering teams working not just on Android applications but framework and OS level implementations. As such, you should have experience with Android applications as well as system services. You should have experience with IP communications over Ethernet as well as multicast service discovery, such as used by SOME/IP or Bonjour, TLS and Public Key Infrastructure (and the associated certificate handling), VLANS, Netfilter firewalls and RESTful communications. You should be able to explain concepts surrounding Android networking in detail and have experience with application distribution services other than Google Play.
It is meriting if you have experience within the automotive industry, especially in the systems engineering, telematics, or infotainment domains. You may also have experience as an embedded or mobile software architect.
Qualifications
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Systems Engineering, Computer Science, Electronics or Computer Engineering or equivalent education
• Minimum 8 years of work experience within system or software development and/or systems engineering
• Experience with embedded or mobile software development in an agile environment
• Good understanding of design methodologies for embedded real-time systems
• Knowledge of verification and validation methods, as well as software quality assurance best practices
• Basic understanding of functional safety and cyber security fundamentals
• Leadership skills proven in use
• Fluent communication in English
If you have any questions about the role or are interested in hearing more, please get in touch with:
Smita Shree, Recruitment partner: smita.shree@consultant.volvo.com
