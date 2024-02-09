Specialist Simulation Engineer
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
WHO ARE YOU?
We value that you are a dedicated and analytical engineer with a positive mind-set that want to be part of a high-performance team. You 're a person that see opportunities, solutions and always strive for improvements. A high level of competence within mechanical simulation using finite element method is valued, as well as having a personal ambition to always perform better. As we 're a diverse environment where we work with many different stakeholders, your communication skills will be highly beneficial for this role.
In order to perform in this role, you need to be fully proficient in English and have a relevant theoretical education; Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering or similar (M, F or V) with focus on structural analysis and mechanics (dynamics & durability). Programming skills in Python add value to your application
WHO ARE WE?
Powertrain Engineering in Gothenburg is responsible for the Heavy-Duty Engine Platform within AB Volvo
Our team: Simulation & NVH, which consist of 14 simulation engineers and 4 NVH engineers (Noise & Vibration Engineers dealing with physical measurements and analysis). We play a major role in the simulation driven product development and our contribution is vital to ensure high quality products that meet our customers' expectations. The overall mission for our Simulation Engineers is to secure competence and methods required to support product development with simulation results driving design work from durability and feature perspective. We are dealing with all type of Finite Element and Multi Body Dynamics simulations useful to make us competitive.
We are looking for a new team member in the area of mechanical simulations with focus on advanced Finite Element analysis and or multi body system analysis in order to strengthen our ability to meet the future needs. In our development of products, we want to create engineering excellence through simulation and you 'll be able to make a difference on our journey.
WHAT CHALLENGE DO WE OFFER?
Volvo Group and the transport industry in the world is thriving at a higher pace than ever before. New customer and society demands require us to take responsibility for delivering new and innovative products at the highest quality. We 're at the verge of a technological evolution and together we want to shape the future of transportation. Do you want to be a part of it?
We offer a great place to grow within an exciting evolving environment at the same time as we develop fascinating products. We 're a global company and value diversity as a key to our current and future business success. Our core values are trust, passion, performance, change and customer success and we hope that you feel as connected to them as we do!
READY FOR THE NEXT MOVE?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please contact Martin Svensson, recruiting manager.
Email: martin.svensson.2@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
