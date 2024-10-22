Specialist in Veterinary Internal Medicine
Awake Djursjukhus AB / Veterinärsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla veterinärsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Awake Djursjukhus AB i Stockholm
AWAKE Veterinary Specialists is embracing a significant growth phase and is now seeking a board-certified or residency-trained internist. As a pioneer in Scandinavian veterinary care, we're not just meeting standards-we're establishing new ones. Our hospital, distinguished as one of the few in the region to offer 24/7 emergency services, is proud to be Scandinavia's first to provide specialist and emergency care exclusively. We prefer collaboration over competition and see ourselves as a continuation of the local family vet.
Since our launch in 2021, AWAKE has grown from a core team of 20 to over 70 devoted professionals, including specialists in surgery and internal medicine, emergency vets, interns, technicians, and a fantastic support team. Our commitment to a healthy workplace is underscored by our staff wellness initiatives, which include access to free fitness training and a certified psychologist in the team.
We currently have two veterinary internists, Dr. Rebecca Berg, Diplomate ACVIM, ECVIM, and Dr. Daniela Enache, Diplomate ECVIM, and are looking for a third to complete our dynamic team. We're drafting a blueprint for our residency program and would love for you to help mold it from the ground floor, providing a unique opportunity to influence the future of veterinary science.
We are equipped with a comprehensive array of advanced medical technology, including a 128-slice CT scanner, state-of-the-art fluoroscopy and x-ray units, ultrasound, minimally invasive surgical equipment, extensive endoscopic equipment, and a diode laser unit, supported by a full-scale in-house diagnostic lab. We have recently established a physiotherapy division, complete with water treadmill and laser therapy, led by licensed professionals.
What We Are Looking For:
A professional at the forefront of the latest in veterinary medicine, eager to develop, apply new research, and use innovative techniques.
An individual who thrives in a dynamic, high-performing team and shares our core values of innovation, quality, and commitment to animal healthcare and welfare.
Our Offer to You:
A role in an advanced, staff-owned emergency and specialist veterinary hospital.
Benefit from working in a vibrant urban setting with a flat hierarchy and swift decision-making processes.
Explore potential partnership opportunities and enjoy a flexible working schedule (3-4 days per week).
Contribute to our non-profit branch, AWAKE Outreach, impacting lives globally.
About AWAKE Veterinary Specialists:
Founded in 2021, AWAKE was the first in Scandinavia to offer dedicated emergency and specialist veterinary services. From the outset, our mission has been to revolutionize animal healthcare, ensuring that every patient and owner has access to top-quality care and expert handling of emergencies. Our commitment extends beyond the hospital walls, with efforts to improve the lives of animals and people worldwide through AWAKE Outreach.
Our Commitment to Diversity:
We celebrate diversity and the richness it brings to our workplace, fostering innovation, dynamism, and inclusivity.
Opportunity in Helsingborg:
We will soon open a sister-hospital in Helsingborg. Same concept, workflow and standard as Stockholm. Maybe you would like to take the lead on setting up the IM-service here...? Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Awake Djursjukhus AB
(org.nr 559272-1897), https://www.awakedjursjukhus.se/specialist-internal-medicine
Hornsgatan 150 A (visa karta
)
117 28 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Nathalie Sparrenlöv nathalie@awakedjursjukhus.se Jobbnummer
8970225