Specialist Dam Safety and Infrastructure R&D program
2025-09-02
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to enable the fossil freedom that drives society forward. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
The Staff Function Research & Development (R&D) counts circa 150 employees working to accelerate the pursuit of fossil freedom through the development of competitive solutions. From its central position at group level, R&D supports different business units in Vattenfall with deployment of new solutions in the field, while leveraging the synergies across the various businesses. Vattenfall R&D is based at two locations in Sweden, namely the Vattenfall headquarters in Stockholm and the R&D Laboratories in Älvkarleby.
The Vattenfall R&D Laboratories is a department of about 75 employees in five R&D Sections. By means of predominantly hands-on experimental work, the R&D Sections deliver added value through innovation to the business units/areas of Vattenfall such as Hydro, Wind, Nuclear, SKB, Distribution, Markets and Customers & Solutions.
In this context, the R&D Section Infrastructure develops competitive solutions for utility assets, for example in the fields of dam safety, wind power foundations, operation & maintenance and lifetime extension. Colleagues of the R&D Section Infrastructure cover competences such as Civil Engineering, Structural Engineering, Hydraulic Engineering and Naval Architecture. The majority of the colleagues are based in Älvkarleby.
We are looking for a Program Manager for the Dam Safety and Infrastructure R&D program
The Dam Safety and Infrastructure research program consists of 8 highly skilled engineers in soil mechanics, hydraulic engineering and concrete engineering developing solutions for the business with the aim of lifetime extension and optimization of the Vattenfall hydro assets while maintaining the highest levels of safety for their operation. New areas are also under investigation such as development of green concrete with the aim of developing and accelerating green & blue infrastructures to reduce carbon footprints and increase biodiversity.
The program will now be strengthened with a senior R&D engineer in concrete engineering and dam safety in the role of Specialist. The Specialist in cooperation with the Portfolio Manager ensures alignment with the business needs and goals and delivers high-quality results with the team.
The daily tasks include:
Identifying the R&D needs of our stakeholders and driving the development of tailored solutions
Driving for value creation by implementation of R&D results and solutions
If needed, challenge the business with new solutions and ways of working
Ensuring project results are delivered in time and according to budget to the business areas
Support for management of existing civil assets
Testing technical solutions in our R&D Laboratory
Engaging with external partners, suppliers, and research institutions to foster collaboration and drive innovation.
You will be part of the R&D Infrastructure Laboratory. Frequent interactions will be expected with the Portfolio Manager, for progress reporting and technical questions. Main receivers are colleagues from our business areas/units such as Hydro, Wind, Nuclear and Distribution.
Working at Vattenfall R&D is an opportunity for constant growth and competence development. Topics are varied and business dependent. Many projects require at least some laboratory and/or field testing, i.e. hands-on skills.
We are looking for a senior engineer holding at least a MSc degree in Civil Engineering. Former experience of at least 5 to 10 years with dam infrastructures and dam safety is requested. A basic understanding and an interest in developing in the area of green concrete is advantageous. A strong customer orientation is required. Your experiences from a technology and innovation organisation in a laboratory environment are highly valued.
Furthermore, you recognize yourself in the following:
You appreciate having a leading role in harmonizing, co-creating and making things possible together
You enjoy facilitating innovation processes and driving such processes from idea to implementation.
You are an active learner and identify yourself as interested in learning through experimentation in cooperation with laboratory staff.
You have engaged in interdisciplinarity in the past and can display curiosity beyond the specialty of your diploma.
The position necessitates linguistic proficiency in Swedish. Additional language skills are valuable, particularly English and German.
Location: Älvkarleby, Sweden. Other locations can be discussed, but it will entail commuting to Älvkarleby at least 3 days per week.
We offer flexible working hours, and we are open to discussing individual solutions to ensure a supportive work environment. Office space with single rooms is available. Most of the rooms face toward the picturesque Dalälven, one of the major rivers in Sweden. Office space and laboratory space are highly integrated.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company, and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. We believe that innovation needs diverse types of profiles to filter and process information in various ways.
