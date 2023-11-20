Special Project Coordinator (45702)
2023-11-20
Can you engage across organisational levels? Do you thrive working outside the lines? Can you create solutions to unique problems? Do you have an interest in joining the Sustainable Energy sector? Then we have the right vacancy for you!
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Special Task & Projects N&W
Vestas Northern and Central Europe is a sales business unit covering Scandinavia, UK, Ireland, Poland, the Baltics, Germany, Benelux as well as Eastern Europe and south of Africa. We are responsible for the Sales function, Project, Installation and Service of wind farms throughout these regions.
We are a new team who acts as a support functions for everything that is outside the boxes.
We are involved in changing things that are not streamlined, and we work holistically with a vast interface across the organization. This results in us interacting with many different and interesting stakeholders across the organizational levels. As part of our team you will be able to influence the NCE region in a positive way by developing and optimizing the Service Business Unit.
Responsibilities
As Special Task North & West project Lead/coordinator, you will have a key role in our North & West service organization, therefore you will:
Ensure structured case handling with high quality, in collaboration with Service North & West and the necessary support functions
Develop and continuously optimize processes and the way we handle complex incidents and major upgrades on a North & West level, from scope of project to on site execution
Give clear directions and instructions to both team members and stakeholders with regards to both external and internal factors, to enable them carrying out their tasks effectively and ensure all team members and stakeholders are on track and aligned
Present project progress and other information to national and North & West management team
Create, maintain, and coordinate project planning in high complex and rare cases
Qualifications
We expect that you have:
Ability to work with limited supervision while also being collaborative and effectively working with multiple levels of leadership and stakeholders
Knowledge and experience in financial analysis to support and drive decision preparation
Experience with developing and maintaining processes, documents, and operating instructions from an operational perspective with solid focus on organization and customer service
Solid organizational skills including project management and attention to details
Background in a technical area would be beneficial
Competencies
As a person we expect that you:
Are fluent in English, verbally and in writing
Have good communication and interpersonal skills and can maintain efficient relationships
Can use MS Office, in-house database, and SAP and Salesforce
Understanding of cultural differences across regions, countries, and individuals
What we offer
You will become part of a team of skilled and committed colleagues who are all enthusiastic about wind energy. We have a good atmosphere within the department, and everyone is always prepared to contribute when needed. You will have the opportunity to develop a career in a global company within a very exciting industry. We offer an attractive salary and benefit package. Our atmosphere at the office is positive, and people are prepared to support when needed. You will have the possibility to develop your skills and shape your role in an environment where no days are ever the same. At Vestas, you will have the opportunity to work in an exciting industry at a company that develop new technology and support the transition into green energy.
Additional information
Location: Videbæk, Denmark, Malmö, Sweden, Warrington, UK.
Travel days: 20 days per year.
Start date: February 1st, 2024. We are open to meeting your individual requirements.
Application deadline: Applications are handled on an ongoing basis. Please apply online on or before December 18th 2023. We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
For additional information about the position, please contact Senior Manager, Special Tasks Nordic / Special Task & Projects N&W, Carsten Madsen at +45 50 83 15 68
