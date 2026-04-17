Spare Parts & Logistics Coordinator
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Lagerjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla lagerjobb i Ängelholm
2026-04-17
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Koenigsegg Automotive AB i Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
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Koenigsegg is now looking for a Spare Parts & Logistics Coordinator!
In this role, you will be responsible for supporting the spare parts supply and daily logistics flow. You will work closely with warehouse, operations, workshops and other departments to make sure parts are available when needed and that issues are handled quickly and efficiently.
You will take an active role in solving day-to-day challenges, improving data quality and supporting long-term development within spare parts and logistics.
Work tasks
Handle daily questions related to parts and assemblies
Investigate issues and challenges together with engineering and purchasing
Support coordinators, warehouse and other departments with part-related topics
Create packaging instructions for the warehouse
Help identify and sort missing or "lost" parts
Add and update parts and information in our systems (Monitor)
Improve data quality for older parts
Support spare parts projects (as member or lead when needed)
Follow up on shipments (customs issues, delays, transport problems)
Handle goods reception and manage related storage areas
Pick urgent parts directly from warehouse according to process
Support operations with tickets and claims from dealers
Requirements
Relevant technical education and/or experience in a similar role
Experience with parts sourcing, warehousing and parts handling
Familiar with ERP systems and MS Office
Good communication skills in English and Swedish (written and spoken)
Experience within customer support or aftermarket is a plus
Truck license is a plus
We will review applications continuously, so don't wait to apply!
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 750 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018)
262 74 ÄNGELHOLM Jobbnummer
9862338