Spanish teacher for ages 12-15 (part-time position)
2024-04-22
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES was established in 1993 and has since grown steadily whilst maintaining its quality.
More about the company and its schools, our history and ethos can be found at www.engelska.se
IES Årsta is looking for a Spanish teacher!
Internationella Engelska Skolan Årsta is looking for a dedicated Spanish teacher for years 6-9! IES Årsta is a school where commitment, high academic achievements, and diversity are at the forefront. We are very proud of our international community among both students and staff and see this as a unique strength in our organisation. We have 700 students in grades 4-9 and 75 staff members. The school is located in Årsta, close to both Gullmarsplan and Årstaberg with very good bus connections.
The position
As a teacher at IES Årsta you will be teaching grade 6-9 classes in Spanish, as such you will be responsible for planning and executing lessons, as well as grading and following up with parents. You will have continuous communication with parents through phone calls and meetings. You will also closely collaborate with your fellow teachers and uphold the IES ethos. You will also have a shared mentor class with one of our wonderful teachers.
Qualifications
We believe that you hold a teaching degree in Spanish education or a degree which is equivalent to that. As a person you are passionate about teaching and want to see your students develop their knowledge with your guidance. You are creative and willing to go the extra mile for your students and colleagues. You possess the tools to create a good learning environment in the classroom where your clear leadership and teaching style contribute to your students' success.
You can adapt your teaching to reach different students and, in collaboration with our student health team and special educators, work inclusively with students who have special needs. For us, continuous, clear feedback to students and parents is a must, and you see it as a natural part of your teaching. In this feedback, you provide information about both progress and areas for development and improvement.
This is a temporary position on 50%, starting in August 2024 until December 2024.
Does this sound like you? Send in your application through IES Careers!
Interviews are held continuously and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-19
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://arsta.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Årsta Kontakt
Linus Gellerstedt recruitment.arsta@engelska.se Jobbnummer
8629297