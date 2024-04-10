SOX Compliance Specialist at Oatly
How do you solve a problem like a broken planetary food system?
We have a few ideas, and oats are a prominent part of our solution. But so are you! Our Group Finance department at the HQ in Malmö is growing, just like our sustainability ambitions.
Are you keen to work driving a shift to a more sustainable food system? Maybe even have some fun and develop your own skills along the way? Then you're inthe right place. Keep reading and see if it's a match for both of us. We hope so!
As anSOX Compliance Specialist, plays a critical role in ensuring Oatly is compliant with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX404). As a dedicatedprofessional with an interest in sustainability, you willbe responsible for selected SOX testing, identify weaknesses in the financial processes and reporting on testing conclusions.
Here's what the role involves:
o Keep the SOX framework up to date and perform regular reviews
o Conduct thoroughly Management testing of key controls (Business and IT controls) to assess their effectiveness in preventing material misstatements in financial reporting
o Summarize test results and communicate any control deficiencies, including recommendations to enhance control effectiveness and efficiency, to process owners and performers
o Evaluate and report internal control deficiencies reported to senior management and executive leadership
o Bring leading practice wherever possible
o Provide Sox compliance training to relevant stakeholders in the organisation
o Be a superuser in Oatlys Governance, Risk & compliance system (Workiva)
o Assist in maintaining consistency and quality in SOX compliance work across the organization
o Close collaborate with control owners, performers as well as Internal Control organization and External Auditor.
The role will be located in Malmö at our HQ, and you will report to the Manager for Sox Compliance Department.
That's the job on paper, laid out in black and white, neat and tidy,you get the picture. But the one thing we can guarantee is that change is inevitable at Oatly - that's what happens when you're growing like crazy - so a willingness toroll your sleeves up and try out new things is going to help!
Are you the Oatsome person we are looking for?
You'vereadabout the role andnowyour imagination isflying at full speed.Hereare the qualities we'relooking for... do you recognize them in yourself?
o Degree in Business Administration, Accounting & Finance or equivalent
o A couple of years of work experience for an audit firm or international public company (preferably experience from a listed company on the US Stock exchange)
o Knowledge of SOX requirements or the Financial Responsibility Rule requirements
o Good communicator and collaborator
o Detail oriented with the ability to document with great accuracy
o Enjoying being challenged, take your own initiative and have the ability to argue for your case
o Well-structured and organized with a good analytical ability
o Project management skills
o Improvement drive
o Interest in systems and processes
o Able to work both independently and as a part of a team
Bonuspoints if you have...
o CPA/CIA certification
Come as you are
We welcome people from all backgrounds who see sustainability and health as important values. We are committed to maintaining and developing an inclusive workplace.
YOUR APPLICATION
We value diversity and inclusion and welcome people from all backgrounds who see sustainability and health as important values. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Apply no later than 24/4.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
THE OATLY WAY
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives without recklessly taxing the planet's resources. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands, China, Singapore, and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia.
Love Oatly xxx
