Sous chef
2024-08-02
Sous Chef A la Carte - Hotel At Six
Do you have a passion for food and want to create unique experiences? Then this is the role for you.
The Magic Starts At Six
At Six is a contemporary art and design hotel with 343 rooms and suites, including our Masterpiece Suite and 32 longstay apartments adjacent to the hotel. In the house you will also find - a gym, our wine bar Blanche & Hierta, At Six Cocktail Bar, and our Dining Room, along with our rooftop bar Stockholm Under Stjärnorna. A big part of the hotel is Social At Six, our 3000m2 flexible event and meeting space where the only limits are the ones of your imagination.
At Six is a part of Petter Stordalen's hotel group Nordic Hotels & Resorts which also includes the neighbouring hotel Hobo, Sommerro, Villa Copenhagen, The Thief, Copperhill, and Yasuragi among others.
At Six is striving to elevate the meaning of hospitality while perfecting the art of details. Today, we're one of the leading choices for high-end travelers in Scandinavia. Our employees pride themselves in creating the best possible experience for our guests, in a warm and friendly work environment. It's a simple equation; happy employees = happy and satisfied guests.
Simplicity with elegance
In the heart of the hotel we have our restaurant Dining Room serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our aim is to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere with a focus on good food. Simple but yet elegant, high level of quality and all with a sustainable thinking in mind. We focus on delivering a unique experience for our guests. With a can-do attitude we always make sure to deliver as a team and make sure to have fun while working. It's a prestige-less department where we all help each other out to reach our goals. The team consists of 1 Head Chef, 1 senior sous chef, 1 sous chef and 4 chefs.
The Role and Our Philosophy
The role as a sous chef is to be responsible for the team during day-to-day operations, ensuring that routines are followed and managing the team when head chef or senior sous chef is not available. The role is 100% operational and on site with working hours on a rotating schedule; daytime, evenings and weekends. We expect you to actively participate in the development of the product and the department by being creative and proactive. We believe in a can-do attitude and lead by example leadership where teamwork is very important.
Our philosophy is that every detail makes a difference, and the differences make all the details!
And what about you?
We are looking for a person that is passionate about food and wants to deliver high quality products. Committed to promote and develop hygienic, organizationals standards and enjoys working under pressure. Previous experience of working within the hotel industry is a plus but not required. As a person you are organized, humble and pedagogical. To succeed in this role you need to be self going, structured and open minded. Administrative tasks may occur.
To recap, do you have all of the below skills?
• Culinary education
• At least 3 years of experience in high quality places
• Curious and humble to continue learning
• Creative in terms of food and routines
• Flexible regarding schedules
Let's get to the good stuff;
Our employees, or as we like to call them; our ambassadors, make us who we are. This means we are diverse, reliant and impeccably service minded. As an employer, At Six is encouraging, humble and fun (no really, we are). Here, you will work in a beautiful and inspiring environment with people who you'll soon call dear friends or empowering mentors. We strive to provide good opportunities for career growth.
And to top it off,
4 free hotel nights at any Strawberry hotel
Employee and Friends & Family room rates
Discounts on food and drink for you and your friends
Along with additional benefits
In this day and age, sustainability is most likely something you value. Luckily, so do we. Through the programme We Care, all Strawberry Hotels make sure to facilitate an environment where our employees and planet thrive.
Join us!
There! With all the mandatory stuff out of the way, let's talk. Face to face, preferably. Apply below and don't hesitate to send our Executive chef an email at naser.khlef@hotelatsix.com
if you have any questions.
Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the last application date. So-what are you waiting for? Apply now! Applications can be sent in both in English and Swedish. Ersättning
