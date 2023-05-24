Sous Chef
2023-05-24
We are currently looking for an experienced Sous Chef to join our kitchen team full time.
Responsibilities.
• Manage all activities in the kitchen, including food preparation and production, and management and training of kitchen staff
• Ensure efficient, cost-effective operation and profitability of food production
• Supervise and inspect all preparation and cooking equipment on a regular basis to ensure that they are kept clean, sanitary, and in perfect operating order
• Ensure that food products, presentation, and plating are of the highest quality, and are prepared to serve in a timely manner
• Assume the role as Head Chef in his or her absence
• Assure adherence to all standards of food quality, preparation, recipes, and presentation in conjunction with the specifications
• Monitor holding and storage operations, stocking and food rotation, and guarantee food service sanitation standards are met at all times
• Assure all kitchen personnel is trained in best cleanliness and sanitation practices
Qualifications
• Formal culinary training or associate degree in culinary arts preferred
• Knowledge of Caribbean cuisine preferred
• Minimum 2-5 years cooking experience in a fine dining environment and experience in a culinary leadership role preferred
• Ability to communicate clearly with managers, kitchen and dining room employees, and guests.
• Safe Food Handling Certification
Ability to bend, stand, and stoop for long periods of time, and working long hours in hot conditions
• Must have experience calculating figures and amounts and performing mathematical functions to meet the business needs
If you think this is the job for you then please do get in touch if not please feel free to pass on to like minded people who are currently looking for a new challenge.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-23
E-post: info@canerumsociety.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Cane rum society AB
http://www.canerumsociety.com
Ninni Kronbergs Gata 1, Hagastaden (visa karta
)
171 64 SOLNA
