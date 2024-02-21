Sourcing Manager to Procurement Distribution Sweden & Gotlands Elnät
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Business Unit Distribution Sweden operates the largest electricity distribution network in Sweden. We connect new network customers and also maintain and invest in our network assets to give our customers a high quality supply 24/7. In addition to this, we measure and report our customer's electricity consumption and generation. We are an efficient electricity distributor with quality of supply exceeding stakeholders' expectations, and an enabler of sustainable energy.
Gotlands Elnät operates the electricity distribution network on Gotland and other utility services in the island of Gotland.
Job Description
Do you want to be an enabler of renewable energy transition through electrification?
We are now looking for a Sourcing Manager to join our team of +15 procurement professionals. The team is functionally divided into a strategic team of Category Managers and SRM Specialist, and a tactical team of +7 Sourcing Managers tendering construction projects, employer provided material for projects and making call-offs under existing framework agreements.
Jointly we support Vattenfall Distribution including Gotlands Elnät in fulfilling their respective targets for both CAPEX and OPEX, and thereby enabling climate transition through electrification of industries and households.
The opportunity
As Sourcing Manager you will be part of Vattenfall Staff Function Procurement. In this role the emphasis will be on performing a mix of sourcing initiatives for equipment and material provided to construction projects such as power transformers and/or tenders for construction projects for regional- and local network projects such as large substation projects and large OH-line projects.
Emphasis will be on the sourcing of strategy material used in projects and provided to business during the operation and maintenance phases of the asset lifecycle.
As Sourcing Manager you will be the direct interface to Vattenfall Distribution and Gotlands Elnät demand owners and stakeholders for the sourcing initiatives you are responsible for.
Key responsibilities include:
Engage with stakeholders to establish transparency with sufficient planning horizon for fulfillment of procurement of equipment and material
specifically Project Managers in asset investment functions related to topics pertaining to procurement of equipment and material provided to construction projects and construction projects
specifically Technical Area Managers in asset management organizations related to topics pertaining to procurement of material used in the operations and maintenance phase of our assets
Coordinate and drive tender processes and relevant parts of the same e.g. scope of supply specifications, technical tender specifications, administrative tender specifications, tender administration, supplier communication, tender evaluation, tender clarification and supplier negotiation, contract formation
Align with Category Managers in the team to ensure that existing category strategy and generic sourcing strategies are addhered to
Align with the other Sourcing Managers in the team to ensure that existing processes and tools, best practices in project procurement are applied and that synergies are exploited
Support project managers and other stakeholders in setting up and performing a supplier tender process using established sourcing tools to successfully fulfil asset investment demand
Qualifications
To be successful in this role we believe you are passionate about building effective relationships with cross-functional teams. You are a doer and a hands-on person who grabs issues, addresses them, and get them solved.
In addition to this you are passionate about setting up something new, building new processes, strengthening processes and creating best-practice and effective processes for tendering of goods, services and construction projects.
Relevant academic education, preferably B. Sc. Engineering, M.Sc. Engineering, or equivalent (including non-academic education)
2-5 years of relevant working experience as Sourcing Manager for project procurement in the energy, utilities or infrastructure industry
Knowledge of different goods and services general terms and conditions like NL/Orgalime/ABM
Knowledgeable of different construction general terms and conditions like ABx/ABTx/FIDIC
Experience with supplier tender management including tender administration, supplier communication, clarification of bids, negotiation, contract formation etc.
Experience with tender design and negotiation management of goods and services tenders and construction project tenders
English and Swedish language skills with a minimum of professional working proficiency
Optional experiences and skills
Knowledge of EU tender law (LUF in Sweden)
Experience from sourcing tools like e-Avrop or Mercell TendSign
Knowledge of energy business, understanding of the business regulation and boundary conditions of a regulated DSO
Additional Information
Our offer
In addition to helping you shape the smart energy society of the future, we offer a workplace with good opportunities for development. With our career and development model, we want to create clarity in which opportunities you have to develop in the direction you want. It is important that the whole life works and therefore we are keen that our employees experience a good balance between work and leisure. We are convinced that diversity and inclusion lead to innovation, improved business results and increased engagement, and we strive to represent diversity among our customers and the society in which we operate. Så ansöker du
