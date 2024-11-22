Sourcing Manager Software
2024-11-22
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Are you a skilled purchaser with experience in international business, have a strong commercial mindset and passion for working with a high-performing team on innovative projects.
This is your opportunity! We're looking for our next purchasing expert- a key player who will drive the sourcing of software solutions for our world-class vehicles and accessories.
Ready to make an impact?
Your Key Responsibilities:
Lead and manage the end-to-end procurement process for purchase of new software systems to all TRATON vehicles and software accessories essential for the operation of the vehicles.
Manage both established stakeholders with clearly defined requirements to Start-ups with innovative ideas.
Skillfully negotiate complex contracts, securing favorable terms while consistently meeting project deadlines, stakeholders targets and objectives.
Evaluate supplier capabilities, pricing structures, and service offerings to maximize procurement potential and uncover additional cost-saving opportunities.
Your Qualifications:
Minimum of 3 years of experience in procurement - ideally within the software industry and automotive.
Strong negotiation skills with a commercial mindset - ability to assess, evaluate, and capitalize on opportunities to enhance commercial outcomes.
Proven track record in consistently delivering results in a fast-paced and dynamic environment - ability to navigate and progress independently on challenging tasks.
Ability to manage diverse stakeholders, from established organizations with clear objectives to start-ups with innovative ideas - Ensure each stakeholders individual requirements while successfully meeting the procurement goals.
We place a high value on personal attributes and are seeking a colleague who is humble, collaborative, analytical and skilled in problem-solving. The ideal candidate will be results-oriented, with strong relationship-building abilities and excellent communication skills.
If you see yourself in this description and are ready to take on an exciting role where your procurement expertise will be valuable to drive results and make tangible impact to the stakeholders, we encourage you to apply.
What we offer
Being part of a team and company that actively drives the shift towards more sustainable transport solutions.
Challenging and rewarding tasks on a daily basis.
Modern workplace: hybrid setup with activity based office space and home office.
Close cooperation with colleagues from different functions worldwide, visits of suppliers, fairs and Scania locations.
Being part of a strong company culture based on respect for the individual and openness.
The chance to develop yourself and to work in a global industry network both with suppliers and partners but also other brands of Volkswagen.
Opportunity to develop your career further and grow within Scania Purchasing, our cross-functions or as part of TRATON.
Why Scania as an employer?
We offer an interesting and challenging job within a great team. Our corporate culture is characterised by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. For the right person who takes responsibility for their own development, Scania offers many opportunities to grow and develop in your career both in Sweden and internationally.
For more information
Please contact Aphram Malki, Procurement Manager (Project Procurement Electronics and Software) aphram.malki@scania.com
, +46 76 495 51 52.
Application
Apply on our website and your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates (e.g. university degrees).
Please apply as soon as possible and no later than 8th of December 2024.
Selection, interviews and tests will take place continuously during the recruitment process. For your information, we may perform a background check for this position.
