Sourcing Manager Commercial to SAS, Stockholm
2024-05-15
Do you have previous experience within procurement and looking for your next challenge? Do you thrive in dynamic environments where no two days are the same? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you! Join our team as a Sourcing Manager in the travel industry and play a pivotal role in delivering business value for SAS.
SAS is reinforcing its procurement team as it is a crucial part of driving SAS's transformation. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of an international environment, a highly motivated team and an ability to build a further career working with some of the most interested companies in the market!
The Role
As Sourcing Manager Commercial you are an integral member of the dedicated committed team Commercial Professional Services which is part of the Strategic Sourcing organization within SAS. In the role as Sourcing Manager, you're supporting the Category Managers when implementing sourcing plans by driving tenders, managing contracted suppliers and negotiating contracts.
Your key responsibilities: Support Category Manager in driving and managing business transformation for assigned categories.
Managing the RFx process from end to end, leading commercial and contractual negotiations.
Challenge the organization to find the best commercial solution for SAS and secure true transformation where it's needed.
Building and maintaining supplier relationships.
Optimize the supplier base for assigned categories to deliver best business value.
Managing category and suppliers through their lifecycle, including supplier risk and relationship management.
SAS's office is in Frösundavik, the position reports to Head of Category Commercial, Professional Services and Indirect.
Is this you?
To excel in this role, you must possess a natural curiosity and a strong desire for continuous learning and self-improvement. Your enthusiasm for your work is infectious, inspiring those around you. You demonstrate outstanding negotiation skills and recognize the significance of effective stakeholder management. Embrace challenges and showing resilience to ensure optimal outcomes for the company. You have a positive mindset, work well in teams, but also independently.
Desired Experience and Education: Minimum 3-5 years of working experience in a similar role
Strong experience in Supplier relation management, contract management and negotiations.
Used to working in Excel (price trends, business case calculations etc.) as well as Power Point Presentations.
Master's or bachelor's degree in economics, engineering or law.
As we work in an international setting, besides being fluent in Swedish, you also communicate effortlessly in English, both verbally and in writing.
In this recruitment, your personal qualities will be of great importance! We are looking for a communicating, diplomatic and committed profile who can deal directly with internal and external stakeholders. To be successful in the role, you need to be analytical as the role demands versatility and strategic thinking. Furthermore, you will be part of a dynamic environment and your organizations skills will be crucial.
As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check on the final candidate.
Do you want to know more?
In this process SAS is working with Level Recruitment. To apply, please click the apply button. If you have further questions don 't hesitate to contact recruitment consultant Carolina Eskengren at +46 8 120 50 427 or Louisa Torstensson at +46 8 120 50 423. We will interview ongoingly so please register your application as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check on the final candidate.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-12
Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark-Norway-Sweden
