Sourcing Manager
2024-04-09
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 20988
Would you like to learn how to drive Technology sourcing projects in a complex, banking environment? We are looking for a new Sourcing Professional to learn the ropes on how to work in the procurement of technology. You must have the rights personal values, matching Nordea's values and also strong communication skills whilst independently running Sourcing projects. The sourcing manager will drive and own the Sourcing process from stakeholder requirements, negotiating with suppliers to finalising agreements.
In Nordea, we're harnessing the power of technology to reinvent the future of banking. A technical revolution is underway - and you can make an impact. Working with international teams in an inspiring working environment, you'll have lots of opportunities to expand your skills and advance your career. We thrive in Technology procurement by working closely with peers, sparring, sharing knowledge and learning from each other.
About this opportunity
Welcome to Technology Procurement. We add value by securing the best Technology deals from a cost/value/risk perspective. As a Sourcing professional, you will learn how to procure technology in a structured and compliance driven industry.
It is important to understand this position is on a more entry salary scale and more suited to people in the start of their career or interested to start afresh in an exciting new work experience.
What you'll be doing:
* Working in a structured onboarding plan, learning the policies, processes and tools
* Driving Technology sourcing projects for software, hardware and consulting services
* Conducting sourcing projects, partnering up with other internal stakeholders
* Preparing and implementing negotiation strategies and executing on them
* Performing risk analysis on suppliers
* Selecting the right suppliers with the internal stakeholders
You'll join a passionate, talented and multi-country based team that is proud and takes ownership of what it does! We work together, share and spar, we are only as good as each other as no one knows everything!
The role is based in Stockholm.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Can communicate complex ideas in a simple way to different types of audience
* Enjoy to collaborate with people with different backgrounds and visions, towards the same goal, in a complex environment
* Have a sound commercial knowledge, with some understanding of negotiation
* Are a solution driven and service minded professional
* Are detail oriented while keeping the big picture in view
* Can think for yourself and think laterally to find solutions
Your experience and background:
* University degree in Supply Chain, Business Management or Engineering
* Fluent in English, both written and spoken
* 2+ years' experience within a Technology position, ideally from a procurement position or could be from a commercial and contract perspective, either from the customer or supplier side
* You have been actively involved in sourcing projects, in some way, maybe negotiating contracts on a multi-project, cross-functional environment
* Ideally you understand the Technology supplier landscape in the Nordics
* Solid understanding of third party risk management
* Experience in Banking or other highly regulated industry is a benefit
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 19/04/2023. Resume should be in english. For more information, you're welcome to contact Robert James Smith.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
.
