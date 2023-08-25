Sourcing Manager
2023-08-25
On behalf of our customer Karo Healthcare in Stockholm we are looking for a Sourcing Manager with experience from sourcing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API's). Do you want to become part of an international company, supporting Karo Healthcare's growth, enjoy negotiations and make a difference, then this might be the role for you! There is an ambition to convert the assignment into a permanent employment at Karo Healthcare after six months.
Karo Healthcare delivers smart choices for everyday healthcare. They own and commercialize branded, original over-the-counter products and prescription medicines. Their products are available in more than 90 countries, with Europe and the Nordic region as their core markets. At Karo Healthcare, they specialize in the sales and marketing of products for everyday healthcare. Their products range from prescription drugs (Rx) to branded over the counter (OTC) products. Their portfolio includes over 80 brands across seven categories: skin health, intimate health; digestive health; foot health; wellness; pain, cough and cold; and specialty products.
For more information visit: www.karohealthcare.com.
The role
In the international role as Sourcing Manager, you will be responsible for managing the company's starting materials for the pharmaceutical product portfolio, focusing on active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). You are going to work in close collaboration with contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) within Karo Healthcare's network. You will become a member of the Sourcing & Supplier Management team within Operations and report to the Head of Sourcing & Supplier Management. The position is based in central Stockholm. Remote work is possible to some extent.
Main tasks:
Develop and execute sourcing strategies for starting materials and API's.
Develop long term relations with contract manufacturers and partners.
Participate in new product introduction and product maintenance projects and drive strategic supplier selection.
Conduct spend analysis, mitigate supply risks and manage total cost-saving projects.
Secure attractive supply agreements and ensure that suppliers are constantly challenged.
Perform commercial negotiations and dispute potential resolutions.
Manage supplier evaluations and lead improvement initiatives.
Keep informed and up to date regarding starting materials and API market trends.
Experience and competencies
We believe that the right person for this role has a relevant university education in Business, Engineering or Supply Chain Management and that you have several years of relevant experience from an international multi stakeholder company with a proven track record in sourcing and negotiating complex categories. You have experience of API's. Experience from working within the Life Science industry is a must, as well as fluency in English, written and verbal. Swedish is not mandatory. Familiarity with GMP is meritorious. Additionally experience from an entrepreneurial culture and consumer healthcare products is advantageous.
For this role communication and collaboration on all levels are critical. It also demands knowledge in working with a complex supplier portfolio and a strong business acumen. To be successful in the role a strategic mindset and good people and problem-solving skills is important. Furthermore, you are a person with a methodological negotiation approach and knows how to present viable results.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application.
Feel free to contact Olof Widmark at +46 70-7868 099 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position.
