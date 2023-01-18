Sourcing Data Specialist and Process Developer for our client in Jönköping!
2023-01-18
Are you an experienced Sourcing Data Specialist? Then you should apply for this role today!
In this role you are responsible for ensuring good data quality towards Sourcing KPIs and facilitating analytical business intelligence tools, and you also need to oversee the standardization of the same across the client's organization. You will generate and keep standard reporting and constant improvements of the present KPIs and data management systems.
Our client offers the option to work part time, depending on the competence you have. A part time role could involve a focus on Process Development and Sourcing Sustainability tasks and analyses. Another option could be to have another consultant and share the time between both of you.
Requirements
Our client wants you to fulfill the following requirements:
• You have a bachelor's degree in Data Analytics or similar experience and competence.
• You should have Power BI and/or advanced Excel skills.
• It is important that you have strong problem solving and detailed oriented skills, as well as you have a great analytical ability, and you are both resilient and self-driven.
• You have experience in the following fields: reporting, data management and data sourcing.
• Fluent level of English and Swedish, written and spoken.
Meritorious
• It is meritorious if you have knowledge of programming languages such as SQL, DAX, VBA, Python, etc.
• It is a plus if you have experience working within a Process Development Team where the main stakeholders were internally within the sourcing team, GIS/IT, and the production units.
Start: 01-02-2023
End: 22-12-2023
Deadline: 27-01-2023
Location: Jönköping
Start: 01-02-2023
End: 22-12-2023
Deadline: 27-01-2023
Location: Jönköping
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies.
