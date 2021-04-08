Sourcing Category Manager (530527) - Ericsson AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Sourcing Category Manager (530527)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08
As the tech firm that created the mobile world, and with more than 54,000 patents to our name, we've made it our business to make a mark. When joining our team at Ericsson you are empowered to learn, lead and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology. This is a place where you're welcomed as your own perfectly unique self, and celebrated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team. Are you in?
Come, and be where it begins.
Our Exciting Opportunity
Production Services group is part of the Global PST (Production and Test Services) managing the spend for manufacturing services in Ericsson. Under the category we have a global spend of about 200Bn SEK. To strengthen Ericsson's competitive position by maximizing supplier value, proactively managing business risks and contributing to the creation of value for the Customer, we are now hiring a Sourcing Category Manager to join the team!
As a Sourcing Category Manager (SCM) you are responsible to manage a specific Category within Ericsson's Aftermarket Services Sourcing area. Aftermarket Services Sourcing has a broad centralized responsibility and is overall responsible to establish, maintain and secure Ericsson's ability to deliver external cost-efficient services.
The role also includes to manage and support other categories.
You will
Be the owner of the category strategies, defining and driving for the assigned category
Take global responsibility for specific category and interacting with stakeholders, Business Areas and Market Areas.
Manage business intelligence and doing benchmarking, keeping track on trends
Establish supplier agreements, acting as the Sourcing Agreement Owner
Commercially manage suppliers, manage RFx, facilitate and lead negotiations, price reviews, business reviews, contract reviews and contract signing
Analyse and manage spend data and requirements
Work proactively to identify opportunities and to initiate and implement changes in our agreements
Implement Ericsson strategies, processes and control that can repeatedly demonstrate the value add and cost reductions/margin improvements delivered to the business by Sourcing.
Drive the standardization of Sourcing specific policies and procedures and contribute to Sourcing process and tools development to meet commodity and business needs. Ensure the process and tools implementation across the commodity groups
To be successful in the role you must have
Education level: Master of Science degree in Supply Chain, Business Administration or similar
Minimum of ten years business experience in the strategic sourcing area
Good contractual knowledge (business and legal aspects)
Good negotiation skills
Ability to work and communicate with internal and external senior/higher management
Strong relationship and networking skills
Result oriented approach
Business financial intellect and acumen
Analytical and structured mindset
Excellent communication skills in English, spoken and written
Knowledge of working in the Sourcing tool environment is a plus
What 's in it for you?
Here at Ericsson, our culture is built on over a century of courageous decisions. With us, you will no longer be dreaming of what the future holds - you will be redefining it. You won't develop for the status quo, but will build what replaces it. Joining us is a way to move your career in any direction you want; with hundreds of career opportunities in locations all over the world, in a place where co-creation and collaboration are embedded into the walls. You will find yourself in a speak-up environment where empathy and humanness serve as cornerstones for how we work, and where work-life balance is a priority. Welcome to an inclusive, global company where your opportunity to make an impact is endless.
What happens once you apply?
To prepare yourself for next steps, please explore here: https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers/job-opportunities/hiring-process
Location for this role: Stockholm, Sweden.
If you have any specific questions about this role, please contact recruiter Marco Crosilla, marco.crosilla@ericsson.com
Hiring Manager: Head of Production and Test Services
The selection and interview process are ongoing. Therefore, send in your application as soon as possible.
Last day to apply: 21 April 2021
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film.
Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
We welcome the opportunity to meet you!
Do you believe that an organization fostering an environment of cooperation and collaboration to execute with speed creates better business value? Do you value a culture of humanness, where fact based decisions are important and our people are encouraged to speak up? Do you believe that diverse, inclusive teams drive performance and innovation? At Ericsson, we do.
We provide equal employment opportunities without regard to race, color, gender, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender identity and/or expression, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, religion, political opinion, nationality, ethnic background, social origin, social status, indigenous status, disability, age, union membership or employee representation and any other characteristic protected by local law or Ericsson's Code of Business Ethics.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || || Stockholm || R&D
Req ID: 530527
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-21
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Ericsson AB
Kistagången 6
16440 Kista
Jobbnummer
5678176
Sökord
