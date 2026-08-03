SOM and Network System Project Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2026-08-03
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
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The opportunity
We are looking for SOM and Network System Project Engineer, who join our Center of Competence Power Quality.
FACTS technology enables power systems owners to increase the capacity of their existing power systems while improving electrical stability at the same time. The result is more electrical power can reach consumers with minimal environment impact after shorter project times and at lower investment costs. This pioneering technology is developed at the Power Quality unit in Västerås and sold to customers worldwide.
Service Control Engineering, a team of 10 engineers, works with various tasks related to maintaining the entire control system for our customer world-wide. We take care of our installed base all around the world serving customers with a reliable system. Currently we are looking for a SOM and Network System Project Engineer focus on HMI, MicroScada and Network architecture, at our GCoC Service department.
"We are a diverse team, supporting clients worldwide with control updates to ensure their stations last a lifetime. Join our team and be part of a global mission to deliver excellence and innovation." Hiring Manager, Hanna Nohlert
How you'll make an impact
Work in challenging service and upgrade projects, delivering high-quality and cost-effective engineering solutions to meet customer requirements and expectations related to Station Operation and Monitoring layer which includes HMI, MicroScada, network communication and Sequence of event management among others.
Deliver solutions that meet customer expectations in terms of quality, budget, and timelines.
Focusing on areas including fault tracing and correction, design and implementation to verification and commissioning of various contents of control system deliveries to fully meet customers' requirements as well as our internal standards such as IEC61850.
Each project and task have specific requirements regarding functionality and to achieve this, you will need to have frequent contact with other engineering groups, project managers and local Hitachi Energy's offices.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
Hold an M.Sc. in Engineering, with a specialization in Power Systems, Control System, automatic control theory, software engineering, electrical engineering or similar.
Some years of experience from similar engineering positions working with deliveries of industrial systems, process control systems or substation automation.
Experience of IEC61850, SCADA (i.e., Micro Scada) and HMI (i.e., InTouch) solutions within the power systems domain as well as databases (i.e., MS SQL server) is an advantage.
Experience with MACHTM/HiDraw development is a plus.
A driven, teamwork-oriented achiever.
As a person, you are communicative, collaborative, and outgoing, as this job entails a great deal of customer contacts and close cooperation with colleagues and suppliers around the world.
Organized, responsive and solution-driven person, with a strong focus on delivering results and serving the customer.
Ability to manage multiple technical tasks and work both independently and within cross‐functional teams.
Excellent communication skills in English.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
In this role, you will be based at our office in Västerås with the opportunity to work remotely up to a couple of days per week.
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay – apply today!
Recruiting Manager Hanna Nohlert, hanna.nohlert@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Dobrochna Perkowska , dobrochna.perkowska@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy Sweden, Västerås Jobbnummer
10019490