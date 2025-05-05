Solutions Experience Specialist
2025-05-05
Are you a highly motivated individual, driven to thrive in a global organization, collaborating across borders with a strong passion for content creation and knowledge sharing? We are now looking for a Solutions Experience Specialist to join us in Lund.
Who is your future team?
Solution Management is globally responsible for the solution offering, sales support and professional services. This includes product, service and roadmap management for device capabilities, device management, software and end-to-end solutions. In addition, we offer the regions project sales support and partner interface in technical and connected strategic matters. End-to-End Solutions is one out of four groups within Solution Management. The End-to-End Solutions team has global product management responsibility for Axis End-to-End Solutions for Surveillance and Security. It manages the entire life cycle of our solutions - from strategic planning to tactical activities, go to market, and maintenance. This new position will be part of the End-to-End Solutions team, but its scope is broader, focusing on the complete customer experience with Axis solutions and products, spanning awareness, demonstration, design, purchase, operation, and maintenance through all phases of the devices and solutions.
What will you do?
In this unique role, you will empower Axis' product management and R&D teams with valuable insights into the customer experience across the entire products and solution lifecycle. Your primary objective is to structure and document knowledge about customer personas, use cases, customer journeys, and user environments, enabling informed decision-making and innovative solution development. Your role will be key in the UX structure within the company and through your anchoring within Solution and Product Management you can ensure an aligned objective and outcome.
Examples of key tasks and responsibilities in this role include:
* Supporting user experience awareness and knowledge within product management and R&D work closely with R&D and their UX design structure.
* Develop content (training materials, videos, documents, etc.) showcasing how our solutions and products are used by partners and end-customers.
* Deliver educational presentations, workshops and training sessions about how our solutions and products are used by partners and customers to our internal teams.
* Gaining hands-on experience with our solutions to deepen your understanding.
* Build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders in sales regions, selected partners and end customers to get regularensure continuous feedback from the market. Share contacts and information with product management and, UX designers within R&D when needed.
While we prioritize digital communication, some travel (up to 40 days/year) may be necessary to foster strong relationships and gather market feedback.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone with a strong background in the video surveillance industry or a related IT field, where video plays a critical role. You are customer-focused, curious about customer journeys, and passionate about delivering excellent user experiences. You find it easy to interact with people and between individuals and teams and can negotiate if needed. You combine the skill of listening with being decisive and getting things done. You enjoy transferring knowledge and supporting our designers by sharing valuable insights to help guide their work.
You fulfill the following criteria:
* Making Users, Customers, and Partners efficient and enjoying our Solutions and Products is your key motivator.
* Proven experience in the industry.
* Hands-on experience with video surveillance system installations and/or operations.
* Proficiency in creating engaging video content using tools like Camtasia.
* Excellent presentation skills.
* A pedagogic approach, both spoken and written, when explaining technical matters.
* A collaborative mindset, with a natural ability to network and work with diverse teams.
* As a person you are seen as positive and empathetic, combined with the ability to negotiate and decide when needed.
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally.
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We welcome all applications.
