Solution Specialist (Swedish-speaking) - On-site - Cloud Solutions
2024-07-17
Experience the power of a game-changing career
Are you looking for what's next? We're a global technology and services leader that powers the brands of the future. We help well-known brands - the ones you use every day - improve their businesses with technology and integrated solutions, in over 70 countries.
If you're looking to grow and be inspired, as a Solution Specialist in Malaga (on-site), you will be part of our team of game-changers who are powering the brands of the future in tech where you will drive the sales cycle, nurture client relationships and showcase your expertise in advanced cloud technologies.
Career growth and personal development
This is a great opportunity to experience the power of what's next and develop "friends for life" at the same time. We'll give you all the training, cutting-edge technologies, and the continuing support you'll need to succeed.
What you will do in this role
In everything we do, we believe in doing right by and for people - our clients, their customers, our people, our community, and our planet.
As a Solution Specialist on our team, you will:
• Secure new customer wins by maximize up-sell and cross-sell opportunities collaborating
• Provide technical product overview and insights pertinent to customer need and usage scenarios
• Increase technical acumen delivering innovative ideas to accelerate customer success in the cloud
• Audit and confirm implementation requirements and pricing calculations as required
• Demonstrate aspects of the technical and business solution to customers over Teams
• Act as the key technical contact for the SMB Vendor Tele team with potential customers
• Conduct group and one-on-one trainings across the Center on subjects of expertise
• Constantly research and educate self with the newest developments in cloud capabilities and pricing for both Microsoft and competitor
Your qualifications
We embrace our game-changers with open arms, people from diverse backgrounds, who are curious and willing to learn. Your natural talent to help others and go beyond WOW for our customers will fit right in with what we do and who we are.
Concentrix is a great match if you:
• Are native or proficient in Swedish plus fluent in English
• Have a Bachelor's degree
• Have 3-6+ years of technology related sales or business development experience
• Have Minimum Fundamentals certification is required upon entering to the role, L200 certification is preferred
• Have broad knowledge of and ability to explain key end-user scenarios and technical architecture for productivity and communications solutions required
• Have demonstrated knowledge of identity, authentication, security, privacy, and compliance and how they factor into cloud and hybrid solutions preferred
• Understand cloud deployment and adoption planning
• Have experience with cloud-based productivity, collaboration and communications solution designs, migrations and management of technology
• Proven track record of outstanding performance and achieving goals
• Exceptional interpersonal as well as verbal and written communication skills to succeed in a customer facing role
It would be a plus if you have:
• Experience working within a technical sales or presales environment preferred
• Experience in one of these relevant fields: computer science, mathematics or engineering
• Master's degree. Major or minor in computer science, mathematics or engineering
Don't meet every requirement? No worries. We're dedicated to creating a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace for everyone. If you feel you don't check every box, we still encourage you to apply. We'll do our best to match you with the right job, whether it's this one or another role.
What's in it for you
We challenge conventions to deliver outcomes unimagined by creating customer experiences that go beyond WOW. That's why we significantly invest in our people, our infrastructure, and our capabilities to ensure long-term success for our teams, our customers, and YOU.
In this role, we offer benefits that help support your unique lifestyle:
• Full-time Spanish contract, we also help you with what you need to start working and living in Spain
• Salary range from 38 000 EUR to 48 000EUR gross/year
• Relocation support*
• Full paid training for the company and the products you will be working on
• A modern centrally placed office in Benalmadena, right next to the beach area
• Spanish lessons, bonuses if you have friends that want to join as well, and much more
Experience the best version of you!
At Concentrix, we invest in our game-changers because we know that when our people thrive, our clients and their customers thrive.
If all this feels like the perfect next step in your career journey, we want to hear from you. Apply today and discover why over 440k+ game-changers around the globe call Concentrix their "employer of choice."
Concentrix is an equal opportunity employer
We're proudly united as one team, one company, globally. We're committed to equal employment opportunities for all candidates and a work environment free from discrimination and harassment. All our recruitment practices are based on business needs, job requirements, and professional qualifications, without regard to race, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, family or parental status, national origin, disability, or any other classification protected by applicable national laws.
