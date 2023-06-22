Solution Specialist | Inter Ikea Technology Services AB
2023-06-22
Your most important contribution in this job will bet to put IKEA people at the centre of our enterprise software. For this we are looking for someone who enjoys a highly technical and hands-on work. Whore truly passionate about solving complex technical problems and have a methodical approach. You are patient person who get a lot of energy from working with and through other people.
About Workday Solution Management We are further strengthening our team responsible to lead (on behalf of Inter IKEA Group) the running support and further development of our People and HR Solutions: Workday. Workday is the foundation for efficient people processes , supported by high quality and real time data for faster and better decision making.
Our current scope is Personal Information, Staffing, Absence Management, Compensation and Time Tracking. This scope is supported today by internal team working with Operations and Development. Our DevOps team is currently supporting approx. 17 000 co-workers employed in 28 countries. In the summer we will an additional 9000 co-workers when Industry goes live in Poland.
Your assignment will be to provide support both within Workday Solution team but also to the business regarding Workday related topics and design. You will work closely with people & culture community based globally and project / solution team members. You will report to the Workday Solution Team manager.
About the job
This is a permanent position to support the running business and further development of Workday solution for the whole Inter IKEA Group.
We are seeking a Workday Integration Specialist to join our team. As a Workday Integration Specialist, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining integrations between Workday and other systems. You will work closely with our business and IT teams to ensure that our systems are integrated and functioning properly.
Some of the responsibilities will include:
Design, develop, and maintain integrations between Workday and other systems
Work with HR and IT teams to understand integration requirements and design solutions that meet those requirements
Develop and test integration solutions using Workday Studio, EIB, Core Connectors, and other integration tools
Monitor integrations to ensure data is flowing correctly and troubleshoot any issues that arise
Collaborate with other team members to ensure that integrations are aligned with the overall systems strategy and architecture.
Stay up-to-date with Workday integrations best practices and new features and functionality
Qualifications
3+ years of experience with Workday integrations development * Strong knowledge of Workday integration tools and technologies, including Workday Studio, EIB, and Core Connectors
Experience with REST and SOAP web services
Experience with HRIS systems and processes
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
A few more details for you the position is located in Älmhult.
7th July 2023 is the closing date to apply for this role. Please send your application - CV and motivation - in English and tell us why you would be a good fit for this role. We look forward to hearing from you! We do have a preferred candidate for this role.
