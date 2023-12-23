System Architect T-Engineering
T Engineering AB / Datajobb / Trollhättan Visa alla datajobb i Trollhättan
2023-12-23
, Essunga
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos T Engineering AB i Trollhättan
We are a company with creative engineers and visionaries with great dedication to our work. For us, engineering is more than just a profession - it's a passion. The core of our organization is us, the people that represent and embody T-engineering and its values creativity, teamwork,commitment, passion and flexibility.
Would you like to join a company with a warm familiar atmosphere, where your skills and personality will make a difference and where you can release your passion for software architecture and engineering.
We are now looking for you - our new System Architect, with expertise and passion for embedded systems related to design and development of control systems for the automotive industry. Can you see yourself responsible for both strategic and operational aspects, supporting our engineering teams in developing software solutions for ICE, electric, fuel cell and autonomous vehicles?
We are seeking an engineer with a passion for system and software architecture who likes to work closley with our development teams that design and develop control systems at T-engineering.
About us, your new colleagues
You will be part of a creative group where we focus on System and Software Architecture, Functional Safety, Cyber Security, Quality, Process and Tools to support the development of different control systems within Automotive. We like new challenges, teamwork and to find new ways to handle complex systems. You will also work closely with our engineering teams and our project managers, playing an important role in the designing and developing process.
What you will do
- Analyze and review stakeholder requirements and be technical contact for our customers
- Define system requirements for our control systems
- Create system architecture with functional domains, interfaces and software functions
- Support development teams and review design solutions
- Collaborate with Functional Safety Manager and Cyber Security Manager to include and adapt system solutions to fulfill ISO 26262 and ISO 21434
- Develop work processes, routines and requirement management.
Who are you?
- You have a MSc or similar education within Systems, control & mechatronics, Vehicle Engineering or similar
- You have a passionate interest in systematization and modeling with experience from work with system and software architecture for control systems
- You are skilled within automotive and control systems for electric motors, combustion engines, hybrid systems and transmissions
- You are knowledgeable about the impact of Functional Safety and Cyber Security on safety critical control systems
- You also like to share knowledge with colleagues, as well as inspire and support them, and are comfortable in taking lead, and do pedagogic presentations
- You are initiative-taking and solution-focused while structured with good analytical qualities
- You are fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Are you interested in developing further together with us? Then we look forward to hearing from you!
Do you have questions about the role, please give us a call! Camilla Lindeblad, Group Manager Quality and System: 076 0033941Annika Daläng, HR Manager: 076 0033920 Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2023/26". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare T Engineering AB
(org.nr 556780-6707) Kontakt
Annika Daläng HR Manager annika.dalang@t-engineering.se Jobbnummer
8353640