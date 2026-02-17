Solution Product Manager - Distribution Infrastructure Solutions
2026-02-17
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: Portfolio Manager.
ABB's Distribution Infrastructure Solutions business is seeking an experienced Solution Product Manager to drive profitable growth and shape our solution portfolio strategy. This is a high-impact role for a proven product professional ready to deliver measurable business outcomes in a complex, matrix environment.
As part of the Distribution Infrastructure Agile Team, you'll collaborate across functions to develop, optimize, and maintain our solution offering-always with a focus on creating customer value. You'll operate at the intersection of market insight and internal execution capability, translating customer needs into actionable strategies while influencing Engineering, Sales, Operations, and R&D to deliver results.
You'll drive the development of our solution portfolio strategy, aligning with market opportunities, Agile Unit and Business Line strategies, and targets-developed together with fellow Solution Portfolio Managers and Agile Team Members.
In addition to your Agile Team role, you'll be part of a Chapter-a professional community of Solution Portfolio Managers led by a Chapter Leader, who will also be your direct line manager. The Chapter provides a collaborative space for coaching, development, and continuous growth in your field.
Key Responsibilities:
Drive solution portfolio strategy development, defining vision, positioning, and roadmap. Own technical and market specifications and determine business plans that support sustainable growth. Lead lifecycle management process.
Shape future offerings by analyzing market intelligence, competitive dynamics, and customer needs. Define market segmentation and product positioning. Balance customer requirements with technical feasibility, resource constraints, and development timelines to ensure executable roadmaps.
Act as strategic interface between external market and internal functions (Sales, Operations, R&D), forecasting trends to ensure operational capability. Set targets and monitor product costs to maximize competitiveness and profitability.
Lead through influence and servant leadership across cross-functional teams to align priorities and execute initiatives. Navigate organizational complexity to balance stakeholder demands with business objectives and technical realities.
Define new product plans, setting technical, price, cost, and capital expenditure targets. Lead customer value analysis, plan roadmaps, and follow up on portfolio performance. Prioritize development projects with responsibility for achieving targets (product characteristics, time, costs, quality, payback).
Own product profitability and margin management. Monitor global sales targets and tender volumes. Define pricing strategies and ensure correct pricing across all countries within relevant business areas.
Drive product market communication strategy, including launch planning and implementation. Define customer value propositions per segment and channel, ensuring clear communication to channels and users.
Contribute to R&D efforts by envisioning future needs and initiating cross-functional innovation teams. Actively develop product management processes and tools, including interfaces to other key functions.
Our Team Dynamics:
Our teams support each other, collaborate, and never stop learning. Everyone brings something unique, and together we push ideas forward to solve real problems. Being part of our team means your work matters-because the progress we make here creates real impact out there.
Qualifications:
5-10 years of experience in product management or solution management within electrical/low-voltage equipment, industrial automation, or B2B technical solutions.
Proven track record driving product strategy, lifecycle management, and profitable growth in complex, matrix organizations.
Strategic and systemic thinking with ability to connect market trends, customer needs, and business objectives into executable strategies.
Servant leadership mindset with demonstrated ability to influence and align stakeholders across functions. Strong collaboration and relationship-building skills.
Business acumen: Understanding of P&L dynamics, pricing strategy, margin management, and ROI analysis.
Deep knowledge of low-voltage technologies, distribution systems, or electrical infrastructure. Experience with cable distribution cabinets or low-voltage distribution is a significant advantage.
Experience in Agile environments is highly valued. Familiarity with Agile methodologies and cross-functional team collaboration.
Excellent English communication skills (required); Swedish is beneficial.
Willingness to travel as needed.
More about us
ABB Smart Power provides energy distribution solutions for data centers, industrial and manufacturing plants, critical infrastructure and commercial buildings. The Division's technical teams work closely with industry partners, delivering advanced solutions that support rapid growth, energy transition, and sustainability objectives. The Division's portfolio includes industrial circuit breakers,
low-voltage systems, motor starting applications, and safety devices like switches and relays. Its Power Protection unit supports the world's largest data center companies with advanced energy-efficient UPS solutions. The Division's ABB AbilityTM Energy Manager provides a scalable, easy-to-use platform that helps organizations save energy and reduce CO2 emissions.
Hiring Manager Oskari Uitto, +358 503 34 37 95, will happily answer any questions you may have about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Senad Hujic, +46 730 88 30 06; Unionen: Johan Lundström, +46 730 77 03 66; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47. Talent Partner Medina Jakupovic +46 72 464 46 98, will answer any questions about the recruitment process.
We look forward to receiving your application in PDF format. The application deadline is March 9th. We with ongoing selection, which means the position may be filled before the final application date.
We kindly ask that staffing agencies, recruitment firms, and sellers of additional job advertisements refrain from contacting us directly.
Call to Action
Guide the future. This is where innovation accelerates, industries are reimagined, and your impact powers the world ahead. Run What Runs the World.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
