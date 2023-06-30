Solution Leader for Electrical and Mechanical Power take-off
2023-06-30
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. Together we drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility based on cutting-edge engineering, state-of-the-art research, and well-proven technology within the Volvo Group. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
About the role
As a Solution Leader for Electrical and Mechanical Power take-off (PTO) you will be a key person in ensuring that Volvo can offer a world leading PTO offer for electric vehicles. This collaborative effort involves working alongside colleagues in the electromobility team and closely partnering with other departments within Volvo Group Trucks Technology, as well as our Business Areas and Body Builders.
By interacting with key stakeholders and benchmarking market evolution you are expected to consolidate expectations and provide requirement input to enable our engineers to design our future electric and mechanical PTO:s. When needed, you will initiate, and sometimes drive, studies needed to improve Volvo's PTO performance and offer. You are expected to provide input on how to verify our PTO solutions in cooperation and alignment with concerned Product Owners within the electromobility team. Furthermore, you are expected to provide hands on advice regarding body builders when support needed.
In short, you will be one of Volvo's main go-to persons when it comes to our current and future electric PTO offer! The work is performed in an international environment together with colleagues around the globe. Sounds interesting? Apply here today!
We are looking for you...
• who likes to work both theoretically with our technical experts and hands-on with body builders and customers. Your primary motivation lies in meeting our customers' needs, and you possess the skill to overcome challenges and bring about favorable results. You like to interact with many stakeholders and have good communication skills, since an important part of the job is sharing information. It is important that you can deep-dive into a multitude of technical areas within electromobility and vehicle installation since the PTO offer and performance is influenced by many different areas. You also enjoy refining data from simulations, verification, and customer vehicles.
Requirements:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Computer science, Electrical & Electronics, Mechatronics engineering, Mechanical Engineering or Physics.
At least 10 years of experience in product development, preferably within electromobility.
Fluent in English, verbal and written.
Practical experience from working with agile development principles within automotive.
Meriting:
Commercial driving license (C/CE for heavy-duty trucks or D for bus).
Experience in heavy-duty vehicle applications and vehicle integration.
Documented experience from a minimum of two of:
Technical knowledge in the electromobility products, systems, and components
Verification of electromobility systems and/or components
Electronic platform and/or system design
Body-Builder installation and integration
Project management
So, you want to apply?
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match! Feel free to contact us if you have further questions. We look forward receiving your application! Apply here!
Talent Advisor: Dania Khairallah
E-mail address: dania.khairallah@consultant.volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site
"Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from the 21 august. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!"
