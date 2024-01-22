Solution Leader for Electrical and Mechanical Power take-off
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
About the role:
As a Solution Leader for Electrical and Mechanical Power take-off (PTO) you will be a key person in ensuring that Volvo can offer a world leading PTO offer for electric vehicles. This collaborative effort involves working alongside colleagues in the electromobility team and closely partnering with other departments within Volvo Group Trucks Technology, as well as our Business Areas and Body Builders.
By interacting with key stakeholders and benchmarking market evolution you are expected to consolidate expectations and provide requirement input to enable our engineers to design our future electric and mechanical PTO:s. When needed, you will initiate, and sometimes drive, studies needed to improve Volvo's PTO performance and offer. You are expected to provide input on how to verify our PTO solutions in cooperation and alignment with concerned Product Owners within the electromobility team. Furthermore, you are expected to provide hands on advice regarding body builders when support needed.
In short, you will be one of Volvo's main go-to persons when it comes to our current and future electric PTO offer!
The work is performed in an international environment together with colleagues around the globe.
We are looking for you who like to work both theoretically with our technical experts and hands-on with body builders and customers. Your primary motivation lies in meeting our customers' needs, and you possess the skill to overcome challenges and bring about favorable results. You like to interact with many stakeholders and have good communication skills, since an important part of the job is sharing information. It is important that you can deep-dive into a multitude of technical areas within electromobility and vehicle installation since the PTO offer and performance is influenced by many different areas. You also enjoy refining data from simulations, verification, and customer vehicles.
Requirements:
* Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Computer science, Electrical and Electronics, Mechatronics engineering, Mechanical Engineering or Physics.
* At least 10 years of experience in product development, preferably within electromobility.
* Fluent in English, verbal and written.
* Practical experience from working with agile development principles within automotive.
Meriting:
* Commercial driving license (C/CE for heavy-duty trucks or D for bus).
* Experience in heavy-duty vehicle applications and vehicle integration.
Documented experience from a minimum of two of:
* Technical knowledge in the electromobility products, systems, and components
* Verification of electromobility systems and/or components
* Electronic platform and/or system design
* Body-Builder installation and integration
* Project management
So, you want to apply?
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match! Feel free to contact us if you have further questions.
Talent Advisor: Dania Khairallah
E-mail address: dania.khairallah@consultant.volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4888-42203170". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Dania Khairallah 031-66 00 00 Jobbnummer
8411522