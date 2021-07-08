Solution Leader 5G e2e - Ericsson AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Solution Leader 5G e2e
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-07-08
Our Exciting Opportunity
Are you an outstanding technical leader looking for the possibility to motivate change and help own the future of 5G Core technology?
As an e2e solution leader you are an integral part of a team with qualified solution developers, architects, e2e testers and specialists with a broad background both technically but also with diversity. We are looking for both aspiring and outstanding motivated technical leaders that will help us shape the transformation from a product driven to solution driven company. Our vision is to help drive the change of attitude, WoW and commercial offering throughout our sales, development and delivery process.
As part of the Digital Services Solutions you have freedom to inspire change and innovation and bend every rule in the book as long as it serves the Ericsson purpose. The team you will be a key member of has geographical footprint in Stockholm, Aachen, Silicon Valley and Paris!
Our main mission is to provide complex cross portfolio solutions with high quality and right functions, improving the profit of our combined product and service offerings. We secure that by designing high level solutions based on our reference architecture of the Ericsson and third-party product portfolios, we provide system testing and initial customer deployment support.
To be successful in this role you thrive in a constantly changing environment, you are socially hardworking with great networking skills, you understand the importance of governance and structure in a global organization, and you understand the e2e flow both in the technical domain and the organizational domain.
You will
Lead strategic technical leadership
Perform continuous analysis and requirement handling
Be an ambassador and sell the Digital Services Solutions value proposition
Strive for continuous improvements of products and processes
Develop competence in technical domain
To be successful in the role you must have
Master's degree or bachelor's in science or equivalent
Business understanding and excellent presentation skills
Familiarity with product development processes
Domain experience in Cloud, IMS or Packet Core
An innovative approach and capacity to adapt and respond to change
Holistic understanding of Product development and Product Lifecycle Management
A track record of delivering results and meeting customer expectations
The drive to learn every day in ever creative methods, communicate, interact and share information
Innovative, highly organized and structured approach
Result orientation and good communication
Excellent social networking and negotiation skills
Point of Contact:
Hiring Manager: Viktor Carlsson
Recruiter: Ashima Sharma ashima.sharma@ericsson.com
Ericsson provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, national origin, ethnic background, age, disability, political opinion, social status, veteran status, union membership or genetics.
Ericsson complies with applicable country, state and all local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location across the world in which the company has facilities. In addition, Ericsson supports the UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights and the United Nations Global Compact.
This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, training and development.
Ericsson expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, national origin, ethnic background, age, disability, political opinion, social status, veteran status, union membership or genetic information.
Job details: Product Development Leader
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-08
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-18
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Ericsson AB
Kistagången 6
16440 Kista
Jobbnummer
5853196
