Solution Knowledge Specialist - Network audio
2025-06-12
New Business is an organization within AXIS, we develop a number of innovative product lines outside Axis network video, to offer our customers the best products, solutions and services on the market. Our Software partners are key in the development of our market and to offer a solution to the end customer.
Network audio solutions put the power of IP to work to help you proactively protect people and property on your premises, we are now looking for a Solution Knowledge Specialist to join our Network audio team within New Business
Who is your future team?
You will be part of the New Business global Product Management team with Product Managers, Product Specialists and Sales Engineers with responsibility for Network Audio, Intercom and Access Control
What you'll do here as a Solution Knowledge Specialist?
As Solution Knowledge Specialist in our Network Audio team, your main task is to transfer knowledge about our Network audio solutions to our regional sales and marketing organizations and feedback findings and needs to product management.
As part of the Audio Team, you will practically test and evaluate our Network Audio solutions as well as gather and analyze information coming from our sales regions. Based on this you will develop different types of educational material, e.g. trainings, videos, how-to-do, and documentation of how Axis offering compares to other solutions available in the market etc. You will deliver the material through a multitude of channels, including prerecorded online webinars and training sessions in front of live audiences. You will be responsible for maintaining our Network Audio Solution material and ensuring it is up to date.
You will work in a team of product managers, product specialists and global sales engineers that works closely with R&D. Further you will cooperate with corporate marketing, market intelligence, global sales and product introduction management. Together with them you have the responsibility to deliver the knowledge that Axis sales organization needs to be successful with Network Audio solutions.
We travel to strengthen relations but focus on digital media to become efficient. Travelling up to 20 days a year.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We believe you have:
• At least 5 years relevant work experience
• Documented experience from creating and presenting educational
materials including videos
• A pedagogic approach, both spoken and written, when explaining
technical matters
• Excellent presentation skills
• An engineering background with passion for technology
• Fluent in English. Swedish language skills are not a requirement, but a
distinct advantage
If you have experience from Network audio solutions, this is a valued bonus.
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. Would you like to grow with us?
Find out more from Mikael Jönsson, Director, Products & Solutions Management who can be reached on
