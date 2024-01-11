Solution engineer SAP
Join us on our journey to net zero and make an impact on the mobility of tomorrow.
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
As a Solution engineer SAP, you will optimize manufacturing processes to make a sustainable and scalable solution for Aurobay.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location in Skövde, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
• Want to drive a car? - Discount to buy a car, and a competitive leasing cost for a company car.
• Additional pension funding.
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
• Senior SAP Maintenance experience
• Generic SAP knowledge of 2021 and future roadmap
• Great understanding of industrial processes
Your role at Aurobay
As a solution engineer you will:
• Work with development of SAP EAM solution
• Coordinate local SAP team with incident management.
• Work with other SAP modules and integrations with other systems
Inclusion statement
At Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is 31st of January, but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Johan Wallskog, johan.wallskog@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
, tel +46 734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
tel +46 733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
tel. +46 728-889790
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.borg.peltonen@aurobay.com
Tel. +46 733 333 764 Ersättning
