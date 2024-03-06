Solution Developer to Fund and Portfolio Services | SEB, Stockholm
2024-03-06
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fueled by collaboration. From Java to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we are innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone. Our ambitious data roadmap is growing, and we are now looking for a Solution Developer for our Tech Transition team within Fund and Portfolio Services.
What you will be doing
In this role, you will be a part of our Investment Management domain. We deliver fund and portfolio services supporting the Investment Management division. This domain is undergoing an exciting transformation driven by customer demands for excellent digital service as well as technological advancements. Our solutions are used both by external customer segments and other domains, with the target to ensure that we have flexible, modern, and sustainable solutions, to enable our customers to reach their goals.
As a Solution Developer, you will work with regulatory and business-related development in our high-priority Fund and Portfolio area. Here you will get the chance to create value by providing stakeholders with business-critical data. You will be involved in an exciting initiative where we are currently developing a new data warehouse solution in the cloud to optimize and support our business. You will belong to our cross-functional team in which you will work with requirements, test, development, and deployment and have a dialogue with stakeholders around the solutions. In addition, you will also guide other developers in the team by coaching, performing code reviews, and being involved in design decisions, etc.
Your responsibilities:
• Work with .NET-based Microservices and Cloud solutions.
• You will be involved in the ongoing development, maintenance, and support of our existing and future business systems and integrations.
• Ensure solutions adhere to SEB's guidelines and meet regulatory and security standards.
• Guide the team's development activities and assist in work breakdown and effort estimation through agile methodologies.
• Coach the team to deliver value by helping them solve problems and remove impediments, escalate when necessary, and manage risks and dependencies
• Drive, lead and innovate technical development aligned with Target Architecture and SEB vision to ensure future scalability and adaptability.
• Optimize how the team organizes around the flow of value
• Work in a modern, agile way and contribute with your competence and code to the bank's digital transformation.
• Collaborate closely with the business and other teams within SEB.
• Participate in workshops and communities.
• Drive good engineering practices within your team and spread this with the development community
• Stay up to date on design patterns, technical trends, and enablers
• Assess existing technical solutions in their relevance and identify the need for technical-driven and life cycle activities
Who we are looking for
• Have experience in software development with C# .NET, MS SQL, APIs
• Have experience in leading and mentoring teams in daily activities.
• Have excellent leadership skills and a drive for innovation and change.
• Have experience with Kubernetes and OpenShift
• Experience with public cloud solutions on the Google Cloud Platform
• Have experience with Git, GitHub, and CI/CD.
• Data integration & data management in the Cloud
• Excellent problem-solving skills and a drive to find the best solutions.
• Familiar with API & Event based architecture.
• Are fluent in English.
• Enjoy working with agile methodologies for example SAFe framework.
Any experience with the following will be advantageous:
• MQ
• Monitoring and alerting
• Other Cloud providers
• Experience in leading team as scrum master
We are looking for a person who shows interest and respect for others, is a team player with a positive and open mindset, and enjoys coaching other team members. You excel in coordination, are proactive in addressing significant issues, and strive by taking initiative. You always focus on delivering customer values and enjoy supporting your team by delivering knowledge and guidance in the technical vision.
What we offer
We offer many experiences and benefits to our employees, and there is a nuance to every individual's career development, but the elements that define the core of our offering are:
• Extensive training and learning opportunities.
• Access to SEB staff banking and exclusive benefits.
• A varying position where you will be part of building our new platform as well as take end-to-end responsibility for the regulatory use cases.
• A prestigious team with experienced colleagues who value cooperation and openness.
• Opportunity to share knowledge by pair programming, demos, etc.
• A workplace where we care about the work-life balance.
• An innovative company at the forefront of technology
• Hybrid Workplace Setup
Do you want to be part of SEB?
Welcome to our inclusive culture, where our shared values inspire and uplift our team. We celebrate diversity and strive to ensure every employee feels seen, heard, and valued.
Since we select candidates continuously, feel free to send in your application today, but no later than the 5th of April.
Arbetsgivare Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
