Solution Developer to Digital Channels
2023-05-12
As a Solution Developer within Digital Channels, you will be part of our Digital transformation. The team is building the foundation of the future Internet bank. Now is a great opportunity to make a big impact and drive change! Many fun and exciting activities, modern technologies and a committed team to work with. Does that sound interesting?
What you will be doing
In this position you will be a part of an agile team consisting of a tech lead, backenders, frontenders, a tester, a DevOps engineer, a product owner and UX'ers all working together with a digital enabler called a shell application. The shell application will contain microfrontends and is an important part of our transformation. Together we develop the SEB products in a collaboration based on commitment, business focus and relentless improvements.
You will:
• Work with .Net based Microservices
• Work with new JavaScript frameworks such as TypeScript, Angular, SASS and web pack.
• Work in a modern, agile way and contribute with your competence and code in the banks digital transformation.
• Collaborate closely with the business and other teams within SEB.
• Participate in workshops and communities.
• Coach and support more junior developers.
Who we are looking for
• We believe you have at least 3 years experience in software development with frameworks such as .Net, JavaScript, Angular, React, CSS3.
• Have experience with container software such as OpenShift or Docker.
• It is meritorious:
• If you have experience with working in a microservice based software architecture
• If you have experience with public cloud solution such as GCP, Azure or AWS.
To succeed within the role you need to be curious, appreciate competence development and to take initiative. You enjoy working in a team together with others and to share your knowledge.
What we offer
We offer many experiences and benefits to our employees, and there is a nuance to every individual's career development, but the elements that define the core of our offering are:
Extensive training and learning opportunities.
Work-life balance.
Access to SEB staff banking and exclusive benefits.
An innovate company in forefront of technology.
