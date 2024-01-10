Solution Architect To Mitsubishi Logisnext
Are you ready for a new challenge? At Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe (MLE) we are expanding our team with a new role as Solution Architect. We offer you an international, innovative and collaborative work environment and are looking for you who have a strong background within architecture and passion for Microsoft products. Join us!
WE OFFER
We are an agile and innovative IT team with approx. 40 colleagues, where continuous development and evolving is key to our success. With small steps, we can build a better tomorrow as we don't need to spend twice on the same item. We have approx. 2000 customers in multiple business areas, including finance, sales and manufacturing. You will work in an international environment which has entities in Europe and a parent company in Japan.
Being part of MLE provides close to endless career possibilities depending on your future wishes. We want to have the most skilled personnel and therefore we want to support your professional development by offering training and courses amongst hands-on experience.
We have a hybrid working model and are flexible with your location in Sweden or if you live close to one of our physical sites in Europe. You can find them here: https://logisnext.eu/corporate.
YOU WILL
As our Solution Architect with focus on Microsoft products, you will be responsible for designing, planning, and implementing Microsoft-based solutions to drive our organization's growth and success. You will have close collaboration with various teams, for example development, infrastructure and business units. Ensuring that our Microsoft ecosystem is optimized for performance, security and scalability is your focus, but the scope for your role is wide, and areas of responsibility are:
Strategic Planning: Develop and maintain a strategy that aligns with the organization's goals and leverages Microsoft technologies to achieve business objectives.
Solution Design: Architect and design Microsoft-based solutions, including but not limited to Azure, Office 365, SharePoint, and Dynamics 365 Business Central, to meet business requirements while ensuring scalability, security, and compliance.
Integration: Lead integration efforts for Microsoft products, ensuring seamless connectivity with existing systems and third-party applications.
Technology Evaluation: Stay updated on Microsoft product developments and evaluate their potential impact on the enterprise. Make recommendations for adopting new technologies and features.
Security and Compliance: Work together with our security team to implement and enforce security best practices, compliance standards, and data governance policies within the Microsoft ecosystem.
Documentation: Create and maintain comprehensive documentation, including architecture diagrams, technical specifications, and best practices.
Mentoring: Mentor and guide technical teams in the implementation of Microsoft solutions, providing expertise and knowledge transfer.
Performance Optimization: Continuously monitor and optimize Microsoft products and services to enhance performance, reliability, and cost-efficiency.
Vendor Management: Manage relationships with Microsoft and other technology vendors, ensuring the organization receives optimal value from partnerships.
YOU ARE
You are an experienced architect with a significant focus on Microsoft technologies. You have strong knowledge of Microsoft Azure, Office 365, SharePoint, and Dynamics 365 Business Central. It is an advantage if you also have experience from architecture principles, frameworks, and best practices, as well as solid understanding of security, compliance, and data governance. You have excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken and probably an academic degree within Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
As a person you have strong analytical and problem-solving abilities and excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Being a team player is important to us and a flexibility to easily adapt to changing situations. You are strategic and want to create impact that lasts. Seeing the big picture and things from different angles and with new eyes are strengths to you.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?
Do you feel that the above sounds interesting and fits well with your experiences and ambitions? Then you are welcome to submit your application. In this recruitment we cooperate with Nexer Recruit. If you want to know more, contact recruitment consultant Jenny Nilsson at jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
, or +46703018279.
ABOUT MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT
Mitsubishi Logisnext is a world-leading provider of logistics and materials handling solutions matched to both local and trans global customer. MLE offers materials handling and logistics customers a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art forklifts, warehouse equipment and AGV (automated guided vehicle) solutions, along with racking, IoT (Internet of Things) systems and tailored packages of customer-focused services. These are marketed under the Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, Cat® Lift Trucks, UniCarriers, Rocla and TCM banners. The brands are supplied through separate networks to appeal to different customer categories and to satisfy their particular requirements. Ersättning
