Solution Architect (Technical Sales) to Proposales

At Proposales, we're on a mission to shape the future of business proposals, replacing static documents by defining a new online standard fully powered by web technology (literally, a piece of internet infrastructure).
We're on an ambitious journey disrupting the status-quo with a product that fundamentally changes the daily workflow for our customers, and earning their trust is essential for Proposales long-term success.
Joining a company early is exciting; not only will you play a critical role in further developing and defining the sales playbook for your region(s), you will also receive a competitive package, including base salary, commission program, personal development & wellbeing budget, and above all; huge potential to rapidly grow your professional career by learning on the fly.
About the role:
Your main mission is to understand business challenges, pain points and finding creative ways of to articulate (in detail) how the Proposales can solve it and how it will fit into their existing system/technology stack.
As a Solution Architect at Proposales, your role will be in the intersection of the Product and Commercial team. You understand every little detail and feature in the Proposales platform, and know where the product vision is heading, to make sure that we are able to sell and deliver our product in an effective and repeatable manner.
We work with some of the biggest brands in the hospitality business, thus a genuine interest and experience from hospitality and SaaS sales is highly valued.
Some of your focus areas will be:
• Prepare and deliver compelling technical presentations to both potential and existing clients, showcasing our innovative products and services.
• Dive into our platform's potential, exploring creative development avenues and answering queries about APIs and technical capabilities.
• Align with our R&D team on future roadmap initiatives and share valuable feedback on released features and client trends.
• Present, develop, and demonstrate tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of our clientele.
• Act as the primary resource for clients regarding product and technical knowledge, resolving any technical issues efficiently.
• Craft client-facing presentations, proposals, and demos, showcasing the value of our solutions to address specific client concerns.
A bit about you:
• Relevant experience in sales engineering, pre-sales, or technical account management, preferably within the SaaS & tech industry.
• Demonstrated success in selling or supporting complex technical solutions
• Proficiency in cloud, SaaS, or enterprise solutions, with bonus points for basic programming skills.
• Excellent communication skills to articulate technical solutions to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
• A deep understanding of the sales customer lifecycle and the ability to navigate complex sales negotiations.
• A genuine interest in leveraging new technologies to drive innovation in the hospitality industry.
• Adaptability and a proactive approach to work within a fast-paced environment.
• Strong organizational skills and the ability to collaborate effectively within a dynamic team.
• A mindset geared towards continuous learning and driving positive change within the organization.
We value these additional skills:
• Experience working in a B2B SaaS start-up environment.
• Experience selling (travel) technology to the hotel industry.
• Passion for helping businesses grow and about the hospitality tech industry.
• The more languages you master, the better.
