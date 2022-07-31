Solution Architect/Senior Developer .NET/Cloud Technologies

We are looking for a Solution Architect/Senior Dot Net developer with good exposure in Cloud technologies:About The RoleYou will act as an advisory to our clients and be responsible for ensuring that IT solutions are in a correct manner and lifespan in accordance with the requirements of the business and in relation to other IT solutions.You will also make sure the solution doesn't just do right, but also what it's intended to do and conduct to architectural reviews.Who are you?We are looking for a highly talented architect that has great experience working with different software technologies and the ability to translate business architecture into sustainable technical solutions and keep a holistic view.Good knowledge in the development processes, tools and other technology such as databases, frameworks, third-party products.Good communication skills to be able to discuss issues and justify the choice of solution, both with technical specialists and people without technical knowledge.Basic QualificationsBackground in any of the following: Cloud Architecture, Systems Design, Software Development, Infrastructure Architecture, Data Engineering or DevOpsExperience driving technical and/or organizational change of significant complexityTechnical Degree (Computer Science, Maths, Engineering or equivalent) and/or relevant tech experience.Fluent written and verbal communication skills in EnglishPassion for technology and for learningExcellent command of .Net development, Angular/Vue.ASP.NET Core, Flask, Express, REST API, Web API, SharePoint, JavaScript, Angular, HTML5, CSS3, Typescript, BootstrapKafka queues/EquivalentWell versed in the following stack or equivalent: AWS EC2, S3 Bucket, Load Balancer, LAN, FTP Servers, Database servers or the corresponding features in Azure VM, Cycle Cloud,Blob storage etcExpertise in Docker, JQuery & PowershellCI/CD methods and Jenkins/CloudBeesOther:We believe that you are an experienced full stack developer in the background and ready to step in with guiding the colleagues when necessary.You are also curious and we believe that you are a problem solver driven focused on customer needs rather than a specific technical stack.We use technologies such as .Net , C#, AWS, Angular, Python, GitLab and we trust in great communication and you need to be fluent in English.Knowledge in Swedish or Norwegian is a plus.2022-07-31Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-08-14Mply IT ABSyrenstigen 214648 Tullinge6850356