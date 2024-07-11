Solution Architect in the Sustainability Data and Analytics hub
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
The Global Sustainability Team is responsible for shaping the global sustainability strategy and guide its implementation, by focusing on cross-functional alignment and raising the ambition level in line with the decided strategy. We are also responsible for strengthening the internal governance and shape messaging towards relevant stakeholders.
The team is split into four sub-teams: Climate Action, Circular Economy, Responsible business and the Sustainability Data and Analytics Hub. We are working both closely together and with the sustainability teams in each function as well as the organization as a whole.
The Sustainability Data and Analytics Hub ensures the sustainability data and analytics are actionable, governed, scalable and integrated throughout the organization. You will be a key part of a high-performing team with a collaborative mindset, taking pride in what we do. We are a mix of strategists, sustainability experts, analysts, developers, and doers who strive to be in the absolute forefront of corporate sustainability.
What 's in it for you
At Volvo Cars, sustainability is as important as safety. We aim to be pioneers in protecting people and the planet by working towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions, embracing the circular economy, and conducting business responsibly. We believe doing this, in partnership with others, ensures we help address global sustainable development challenges and support our profitable growth. Sustainability is central to our business and, quite simply, key to our future success.
About you
You have a will to stay up to date with new technologies and have a great understanding of modern architectural principles of different technology stacks. You have great communication skills and are used to work cross-functionally. You have experience developing data centric applications and data pipelines. You can explain technical design concepts to non-technical business stakeholders and align solutions to their long-term business needs. You have experience from an equivalent role in a global company with similar complexity.
You have previous professional experience working with data architecture and a solid understanding of solution design, cloud architecture, enterprise integration and application development.
* You have excellent knowledge of data modelling and analytics and have solid experience working with solutions leveraging diverse sets of database technologies such as NoSQL, relational, warehouses and graph databases.
* You have previous experience developing data centric applications and setting up data pipelines.
* Having previous knowledge working with Azure services, are familiar with cloud computing concepts and Microsoft Power Platform is meriting.
* You understand industry practice operational processes and methods (ITIL, DevOps or similar)
* You have a relevant university degree at master's level and extensive experience from similar positions, some of which are at senior level.
* It 's meriting if you can work on-site at Volvo Cars headquarters in Gothenburg.
How you learn more and apply
If you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Marcus Engberg, Head of Sustainability Data & Analytics Hub, marcus.engberg@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Kristin Lövgren at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
You are welcome to apply during that application period until the 2024-08-30.
Please note that we do not handle any applications via mail due to GDPR.
What you will do.
As the Solution Architect in the Sustainability Data and Analytics Hub you will work together with the sustainability team, other sustainability departments and the organization to:
* Develop and execute on technology roadmaps for sustainability in accordance with Volvo cars guidelines, ensuring solutions are flexible, scalable, and secure.
* Design and implement architecture that caters to both new and existing digital solutions and that are in-line with our company's digital roadmap and strategy.
* Collaborate with the team lead for data governance to ensure that data management practices and solutions are well documented and comply with our corporate data governance standards and policies.
* Continuously monitor and evaluate the data architecture and make continuous improvements to ensure that it remains effective in supporting sustainability data management and analysis over time.
* Provide technical guidance and mentor team members to ensure development is done according to best practices while fostering a collaborative and innovative team environment. Ersättning
