Solution Architect D365FO
2023-10-03
Join Our Team as a Solution Architect - Lead and Innovate with Sogeti!
At Sogeti, a Solution Architect is not just a professional; they are a leader and an expert in their domain. We are in search of an individual who ensures that we create the solutions and the added value our clients envision when choosing to transition their business systems, selecting us as their trusted provider. Our architects don't just bring profound knowledge of D365; they also possess industry-specific expertise and grasp the opportunities presented by new versions and novel approaches. In essence, you are one of the cornerstones of our team.
Role and Responsibilities:
- Engage early in projects, comprehensively understanding the organization's requirements and needs.
- Translate this information into the best solution design for the client, collaborating closely with colleagues boasting extensive experience in AX/D365FO, some of whom have been with us since we started working with AX in 2004.
- Demonstrate proficiency from both technical and functional perspectives.
- Conduct presentations, lead workshops, and communicate effectively in environments where addressing individuals with varying levels of expertise is crucial.
Requirements:
- Extensive experience in business system implementations with AX or D365F&O.
- Minimum of 2 years of experience as a Solution Architect.
- Strong analytical skills and experience in designing architecture and system solutions based on system capabilities, business requirements, processes, and information needs.
- Proficiency in Power Platform.
- University degree or equivalent.
- Proficiency in both Swedish and English.
At Sogeti, we value teamwork, knowledge sharing, and a vibrant community. We have networks for professionals working within D365FO/CE, and in Sweden, we are a community of over 70 individuals actively involved in these networks.
Together, we become stronger in the market, fostering team spirit, sharing expertise, and engaging in exciting and challenging projects.
If you meet these qualifications and are ready to make a significant impact, we invite you to apply. Please submit your application, including your CV or your LinkedIn profile outlining your relevant experience.
Sogeti is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal-opportunity employer.
Sogeti Sverige, en del av Capgemini-koncernen, med 21 kontor och 1300 medarbetare, skapar affärsvärde med teknologi för organisationer som behöver införa innovation snabbt och som vill ha en lokal partner med global skalbarhet. Med en hands-on-kultur och närhet till kunderna, implementerar Sogeti lösningar som hjälper organisationer att arbeta snabbare, bättre och smartare. Genom att kombinera agilitet och snabb implementation via en DevOps-ansats, levererar Sogeti innovativa lösningar inom test- och kvalitetssäkring, molnet och systemutveckling, förstärkta av AI, data och automation.
