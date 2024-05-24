Solution Architect at Scania
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-05-24
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck and bus manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. Battery electric drivetrains, autonomous driving, 5G, and IoT technologies are disrupting our industry and we rise to the challenge
Solution Architect at Scania
We are now looking for a highly motivated solution architect to strengthen our team within Scania 's Service Delivery Process for Global IT Solutions. The team consists of 3 employees in Sweden, 3 in Belgium and a development team in India which gives additional good flexibility in working from home.The team has a mix of traditional Agile and IT roles and works in both projects and maintenance. We believe in having fun together, helping each other out, agreeing on goals, giving and receiving feedback, and contributing to an open and safe place to grow. For me as a manager this means a lot. I strive to be transparent, listen, coach and support in everyone's journey.
As a solution architect within Scania, it is important to be able to produce different architectural diagrams on different levels and to present and write technical documentation, for a technical as well as a non-technical audience. We believe communication with both technical and non-technical stakeholders is very important. The ideal candidate comprehends various integration techniques, including APIs and Streaming, and has experience in developing and defining integration. It is important that you have technical expertise that extends to different business areas and good knowledge of architecture development for cloud and on-premise solutions.
You will
Drive the IT architecture evolution alongside the team.
Ensure the reuse of applications and design solutions in accordance with the company-wide architectural principles and adherence to technical standards.
Proactively address and minimise technical debt throughout Scania's systems.
Collaborate closely with key stakeholders within our new global SAP solution, particularly in the spare parts domain.
Collaborate with your fellow architect network and development teams to design solutions capable of accommodating change, evolution, and scaling.
Engage in and improve the global IT architecture for the spare parts domain.
Lead architectural initiatives on both project and organisational scale together with stakeholders.
Cultivate a global personal network within the IT and spare parts/aftersales organisation.
Embrace the opportunity to be part of a strong company culture with living and clear values.
You are
As a person you are truly interested in other people's opinions. You value collaboration, sharing knowledge and possess strong interpersonal and communication skills. In addition to that you are proactive, self-driven, and have the ability to work independently and in a team. You have good analytical & logical skills. Last but not least, you have an ability to see the whole picture and importance of getting things right - and at the same time working organised paying attention to the details.
In order to suceed in this role, we also seed that you have
A couple of years of experience in a similar position within IT architecture and development of sustainable technical cloud solutions.
Extensive experience in cloud solutions like AWS.
Experience in enterprise cross-functional teams and different business levels of communication.
Strongly believe in working Agile.
Excellent communication skills in English in both speech and writing.
We see it as big merit if you have one or more of the following:
Broad knowledge of IT and technology
Extensive experience in modelling architecture
Supply chain knowledge
Experience with SAP
We offer
To succeed in our mission, we seriously embrace diversity and equal opportunity. Our group is committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The more inclusive we are, the better our work will be.
Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important assets, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us. As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits such as a company car, mutual bonus, occupational pension, and flexible working hours which support work-life balance and workspaces to mention some of our benefits. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, Scania Job Express in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits also include PERMANENT EMPLOYMENT from day 1 (no probation period).
Does this sound like something to you? Then apply today and hopefully welcome to Scania!
Want to learn more?
Please contact hiring manager Sofia Lindståhl if you have any further questions at Sofia.lindstahl@scania.com
.
Application
Your application must include a CV, personal letter as well as copies of any relevant certificates. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-06-23. We use logic and personality tests as well as competency-based interviews in our selection process. Continuous selection takes place during the application period and the position can be filled before the end of the application period.
A background check can be conducted for this position.
We look forward to your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8704013