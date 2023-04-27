Solution Architect (714547)
2023-04-27
About this opportunity
We have a great opportunity for you to join our team as a Solution Architect working directly with one of our great customers in MELA. Your role will be both about presales and project delivery and sometimes support activities. In presales, you will be having a role of owning the technical solution, coordinating the technical work to create solution proposal, and be the technical interface for customer. In the delivery phase, you will be taking technical lead or support roles by both working hands-on as well as leading the project team from technical perspective. You will be analyzing, crafting, solutioning, customizing and delivering end-to-end Core and Cloud solutions for our customer. The location for this position is in Sweden, preferably in Stockholm. You will report to Head of Solution Delivery Sweden & Denmark.
In this role you will be a key part of helping our customer modernize their network and reaching their goals. This role is also expected to initiate and participate in knowledge-sharing activities, as well as coaching and mentoring others in team to build their competence.
In our delivery organization our ambition is to work as one team together with our customer. We value the partnership that we share together why it is of outmost importance that the candidate holds a customer centric approach in all activities performed.
We are looking forward to hearing more about you and how you can contribute to our solution delivery!
We value a fun and inspiring work place!
We value communication as the center point for us to work well together
We value a culture of openness and inclusion
What you will do
Take the solution lead roles in presales phases to craft the technical solution for the customer.
Analyze customer requirement, define solutions and help with a list of potential activities for deploying Ericsson and 3rd party cloud platform and ensure applications (5GC and others) are on-boarded on the platform.
Understand customer needs and prepare both high level and detailed design
Work with customer inputs, find the best solution together with the customer, and run technical presentations
Be the technical leader for delivery projects with colleagues from local and remote teams
Work hands-on with high level design and low level design
Be the technical go-to-person for project managers and account managers
Identify and drive improvements
Build customer relationship, directly interface customers
Help team be successful and work along with Ericsson Off-shore and Product R&D team for any defects / issues encountered.
Play an integral role in advancing delivery and exceeding customer expectations.
Keep abreast of new technology/technical areas and share information about the solution to enable customer competence build
You will bring
Passion for technology and a will to deliver outstanding customer experience
Strong customer focus and experience on customer-facing roles
Experience and highly skilled in Telecom Core and Cloud products
Knowledge on both 4G and 5G
A bonus is if you have experience on virtual/Kubernetes environments
A bonus is if you have experience working with IP, Diameter and/or HTTP protocols
Experience from both presales and project delivery
Problem-solving and troubleshooting skills
Agile methods and DevOps experience
Standout colleague with good communication skills as well as capable to work on tasks individually
High self-leadership skills
Fluent in English
Excellent presentation and communication skills
Problem solving and troubleshooting skills
M.Sc. / B.Sc. in a relevant field
This position is placed in MELA Digital Services, CU Northern and Central Europe (NCE). Please apply now as we are interviewing continuously.
Point of contact:
Recruiter: Vivek Mishra vivek.m.mishra@ericsson.com
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more at https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers.
