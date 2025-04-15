Solution Architect
2025-04-15
Position Overview:
We are seeking an experienced and highly skilled Solution Architect to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for the customization and configuration of the Teamcenter PLM system to meet the specific needs of our organization. This role requires a deep understanding of Teamcenter architecture, along with hands-on experience in deploying and optimizing PLM solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
• Design and implement customizations and configurations for the Teamcenter PLM system to align with business requirements.
• Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and analyze requirements, ensuring that design solutions meet their needs.
• Represent HCLTech in customer architecture board along with Siemens
• Develop and maintain technical documentation, including design specifications, system architecture, and user guidelines.
• Provide technical leadership and guidance to development teams during the implementation of Teamcenter solutions.
• Conduct system testing and troubleshooting to ensure the stability and performance of customizations.
• Integrate Teamcenter with other enterprise systems and applications, ensuring seamless data flow and process automation.
• Stay current with Teamcenter updates, new features, and industry best practices, and incorporate them into solutions.
• Provide training and support to end-users and technical teams on Teamcenter functionalities and customizations.
• Participate in project planning and management, including task estimation, risk assessment, and status reporting.
• Ensure compliance with industry standards, security policies, and regulatory requirements in all customization efforts.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
• Extensive experience of at-least 15 years with Teamcenter PLM system customization and configuration.
• Strong understanding of PLM concepts, data modeling, and lifecycle management
• Understanding of Product and Variance, Requirement management, BOM and Change management is essential
• Proficiency in programming languages and tools commonly used for Teamcenter customization (e.g., Java, C++, ITK).
