Solution Architect
Öhrlings Pricewaterhousecoopers AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-01-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Öhrlings Pricewaterhousecoopers AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Västerås
, Fagersta
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
A career in Information Technology, within Internal Firm Services, will provide you with the opportunity to support our core business functions by deploying applications that enable our people to work more efficiently and deliver the highest levels of service to our clients. You'll focus on managing the design and implementation of technology infrastructure within PwC, developing and enhancing both client and internal facing applications within PwC, and providing technology tools that help create a competitive advantage for the Firm to drive strategic business growth.
Our Information Technology Development team helps develop and supports internal information technology systems and applications for use by all staff levels. You'll help our team develop programmes and applications that cater to PwC's strategic technology needs using your knowledge of technical domains of application.
Join our team at PwC as a Solution Architect and play a pivotal role in shaping the architectural landscape of our area Engagement products. In this role, you will bridge the gap between technical and business domains, providing critical solution architecture and design for our diverse projects. If you have a knack for strategic thinking and a passion for technology, this is your chance to contribute to our digital journey and impact the future of PwC Sweden.
As a Solution Architect, you will
Lead the design and roadmap of multiple applications, aligning with our strategic direction and business needs.
Document data objects and architectural decisions comprehensively, ensuring team-wide knowledge and domain mapping.
Drive the target architecture for your area, collaborating with the business for long-term solutions.
Ensure the scalability, maintainability, and security of our architecture, aligning with PwC's principles and goals.
Collaborate closely with internal stakeholders, communicating effectively with both technical and non-technical audiences.
Support and guide teams in modern architecture practices, ensuring successful delivery of robust and resilient cloud-native systems built upon Microsoft Azure.
Constantly align the current state of systems with desired outcomes, identifying next steps in solution development.
Qualifications
A Master's or advanced degree in technology or a related field.
Proven experience as a Solution Architect, preferably in business support areas.
Strong understanding of cloud-native systems architecture and a DevOps mindset.
Proficient in strategic planning, solution design, and collaboration.
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English.
Ability to educate and upskill teams, promoting a culture of knowledge sharing.
Experience with Microsoft Azure, Azure DevOps, and related technologies.
What We Offer
An opportunity to shape the future of PwC Sweden's digital landscape.
A collaborative environment where your expertise is valued and growth is encouraged.
Access to a global network of professionals and knowledge sharing.
A role that balances strategic thinking with practical implementation.
To be successful in this role, you should be a visionary who can connect the dots, inspire trust, and be deeply involved in execution. Your focus on team strengths and fostering a culture of mutual trust and transparency will be key.
Does it all sound good to you?
We're looking forward to your application! Apply with resumé via the link below.You will receive feedback on your application as soon as possible.
Read more about who we are, and how we are safeguarding inclusion and diversity through our recruiting at www.pwc.se/karriar. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB
(org.nr 556029-6740)
Torsgatan 21 (visa karta
)
113 97 STOCKHOLM Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Öhrlings Pricewaterhousecoopers AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8431978