Solution Architect
2023-12-08
Job description
Randstad Technologies is looking for a Solution Architect for a long term assignment in the Automotive industry.
As a Solution Architect you will be part of a team that creates great results through awesome people, strong relationships and a high performance culture. We want to set a new standard for user experience, speed to market and customer value. We will do this through modern leadership, people in focus and a true passion to really make a difference. We who work in this team have a lot of fun, are great collaborators and we all consider ourselves as leaders of our work and owners of our results.
Being based in Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, you will work in the heart of a vibrant area that lives and breathes new technology like IoT, autonomous driving, electromobility and digitalization.
Responsibilities
You will be the lead architect in a team of dedicated colleagues developing and operating a portal, which enables in-depth trouble shooting and data analysis across our complete stack of micro services for connected solutions. In this role, you will be able to take a broad responsibility. You will learn and develop, as you will be interacting with many parts of the organization to deliver this product. The portal is a central part of our delivery providing advanced tools to users both within the organization and externally. We have a great and exciting journey ahead and now offer you a chance to be part of this.
You will be:
proposing design of tools and architecture from a holistic view in a micro services based environment
driving reviews of architecture concepts and solutions
proposing and presenting the architectural concepts and solutions
ensuring that business and user needs are combined with solid technical solution
leading developers in correct direction by supporting them in the development design
securing compliance to security and data privacy directives
working with improvements, by participating in the development of the architectural principles, processes and standards
performing presentation of solutions to stakeholders
acting as a mentor for project members/colleagues
collaborating with the enterprise architect group
Qualifications
We are looking for an architect with superpowers! You have excellent analytical skills, you are great at problem solving, passionate about technology and loves working with software applications and design!
You are good at communicating, both when it comes to technical details as well as business needs.
Being a team player with positive mindset and a customer-oriented attitude is in your nature, and you know the various challenges of application development.
We have a "can do" attitude solving our challenges together, making sure to complete each sprint as planned. We would like our new colleagues to have this same curiosity, drive and being a team player.
Your personality is your major reason for success, but we think you have:
Several years of working experience as application developer and/or architect
Experience from software engineering and agile development
Knowledge in micro service architecture (AWS cloud services)
Java development background
Understanding of CLEAN architecture and DRY programming
Experience in event driven systems
Experience in DevOps methodologies and continuous integration
Ability to establish and maintain good relations with your stakeholders
Strong interest in process improvements and ability to create structure
Ability to inspire and motivate individuals and teams
You are:
Fluent in English - both written and spoken
Valid work-permit for Sweden, if not EU-citizen
Understanding Swedish is an advantage as the majority of the team speaks Swedish as mother tongue.
